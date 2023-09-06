...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particles pollution. The Air Quality
Index(AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups category.
* WHERE...West central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older
adults, may experience health effects.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy smoke is currently impacting the Red
River valley region in northwest Minnesota. Smoke will continue
to move east and the impact area will expand to include
southwest and north central Minnesota. Smoke will move into
these areas by 6 p.m. and will reach central Minnesota by 3 a.m.
Wednesday. Smoke will be near the Twin Cities by 6 a.m.
Wednesday. The alert will be expanded again needed. The northern
edge of the smoke plume should move into the state Wednesday
morning and air quality should improve from north to south
throughout the day Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should
limit prolonged or heavy exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning
devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as
possible.
Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting
indoors.
&&
For information on current air quality conditions in your area;
and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert;
notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow;
mobile app, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/current-air- quality-conditions. You can find additional;
information about health and air quality at;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land- climate/air-quality-;
and-health.
