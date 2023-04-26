Monday night, the St. Peter track and field program hosted several of the top programs in Southern Minnesota. The girls team for the Saints finished second only behind Belle Plaine while the boys finished third behind Belle Plaine and Marshall in the eight-team field.
Highlights for the girls began with Grace Dlouhy claiming third place in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.51. In the 100m hurdles, Rowyn Myhra and Eve Zimmerman finished fifth and sixth respectively with times of 18.75 and 18.82.
Dlouhy picked up another top five finish in the 200m dash when she finished fourth with a time of 28.52. In the 300m hurdles, Zimmerman finished sixth with a time of 54.82 while Myhra finished eighth, posting a time of 56.12.
Eighth-grader Ella Dirks picked up a third-place finish in the 400m dash with a time of 1:06.42 while freshman Robin Hibscher finished fifth with a time of 1:08.12. In the 800m run, Keira Friedrich claimed second-place with PR time of 2:23.57. In the 1600m run, Hadley Stuehrenberg finished seventh with a time of 6”00.72.
Another eighth grader, Kady Thoms, made her mark in the 3200m run where she finished seventh with a time of 13:28.08.
In the field, Sydney Marthaler set a PR with a top mark of 95 feet and five inches in the discus, finishing second while Annika Magelee claimed eighth with a toss of 79’3”. Saints claimed four of the top six spots in the high jump led by Myhra who continued her strong day with a second-place finish on a clear of 4’8”. Noelle Simonette finished fourth, also with the same clear hight as Myhra, while Liliana Prunty and Vivian Hendrickson finished tied for sixth with marks of 4’6”.
Prunty went on to finish second in the long jump with a top mark of 14’9.5” while Magelee set a PR in the pole vault, finishing first with a top clear of 9’. A trio of Saints, Laura Klatt, Trista Landsom and Addison Landsom, all finished tied for fourth in the pole vault with clears of 7’.
In the shot put, Brianna Michaels finished fourth with a top throw of 29’5”.
The relay teams for the girls went wild with the 4x200m squad of Adeline Letts, Simonette, Addison Landsom and Rachel Salfer claiming first with a season best time of 1:53.57. The 4x400m team of of Simonette, Friedrich, Prunty and Zimmerman also finished first with a season best time of 4:27.49 and the 4x800m squad of Vivian Hendrickson, Ella Dirks, Robin Hibscher and Friedrich claimed first as well, posting a season best time of 10:17.69.
Boys highlights began with Brooks Reicks claiming the top spot in the 100m dash, posting a time of 11.42. Corbin Herron continued to improve his time in the 110m hurdles, finishing first with a time of 15.14 before claiming first in the 300m hurdles with a time of 43.20.
In the 200m dash, Derek Guth posted a PR with a time of 23.91 to finish second while James Garrett claimed fourth with a time of 24.48. The 400m dash saw Reicks finish second with a time of 53.03 while Guth and Garret finished seventh and eighth respectively with times of 55.47 and 55.77.
Alexander Bur set a PR in the 1600m run with a time of 4:57.70, finishing eighth before claiming third in the 3200m run with a time of 11:01.09. Roblae Abdi also competed in the 3200m run, finishing fourth with a time of 11:01.22.
In the field, Cole Junso posted a top throw of 118’2” in the discus throw to finish third. Cole Filand claimed the top finish in the pole vault posting a clear of 9’6” while Derek Guth (8’) and Tucker Nimps (7’6”0 finished sixth and seventh.
Junso claimed fourth place in the shot put posting a top throw of 40’11.5” and Herron finished sixth in the triple jump, posting a top mark of 35’4.25”
The top relay finish for the boys came in the 4x400m race where Derek Guth, Filand, Herron and Reicks finished second with a time of 3:39.60.
St. Peter will return to action Thursday, May 4, when the team travels to Mankato East.