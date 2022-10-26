While there was plenty of competition in the pool Tuesday night in St. Peter, just as much attention and passion was shown outside of the water as the Saints celebrated their five seniors as well as 30-year head coaching veteran and program creator Mary Lager.
The seniors for St. Peter this year are Jesse Fast, Maya Pettis, Isabell Avant, Cadence Tish and Anna Boomgaarden.
“Tonight, was the perfect time to honor the five seniors for their contributions to the team during their High School career,” said Lager. “I was filled with joy seeing several alumni swimming and diving team members, parents, former assistant coaches and my family members at the meet tonight.”
Four members of the original team in 1993 came to show their support of coach Lager at the meet.
“It really is amazing to know that they were part of something very special,” noted Lager. “They were the ones that blazed a trail for other swimmers and divers to follow.”
As for the actual competition in the pool, St. Peter was able to run the final four races as exhibition while still earning the 92-73 win.
Wins for the Saints came in events across the board starting with the team of Trista Landsom, Anna Boomgaarden, Maya Pettis and Addison Landsom in the 200 yard medley relay race where the posted a time of 2:09.22.
In the 200 freestyle race Hannah Denzer cruised to first with a time of 1:58.90 while Eve Zimmerman finished first in the 50 freestyle with a time of 27.32.
The diving trio of Laura Klatt, Cadence Tish and Addison Landsom claimed the top three spots with amazing scores of 219.70, 193.95 and 190.95 respectively.
Anna Boomgaarden picked up another win in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:07.63 while Hannah Denzer continued to show out in the 500 freestyle race, winning with a time of 5:23.44. The final four events for St. Peter were run at exhibition.
The Saints will return to the pool Friday, Oct. 28 when the team travels to Marshall to compete with the Tigers on the campus of Southwest Minnesota State University with races beginning at 6 p.m.