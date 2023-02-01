Being invited to the Minnesota True Team meet is an honor that only the most accomplished gymnastics teams in the state of Minnesota have, as the meet only invites the top 10 programs in each class to compete.
St. Peter, for the first time in program history, was invited to Worthington High School to compete with the best that Class A has to offer, and despite the continued injury challenges that have plagued them this season, the team continued to perform at a high level.
The true team format eschews the normal scoring method of allowing five competitors per event and dropping the lowest score and instead includes all five scores allowing little to no margin for error.
The St. Peter girls, who are currently missing two of their top all-around athletes and beam specialist due to injuries, earned a total score of 152.975 to finish ninth in the competition after Mankato West was forced to withdraw due to an injury that occurred during warmups.
The team continued to show their ability to overcome adversity and still compete at the highest level knowing that every other team in the gymnasium that day is going to be vying for a state title at the end of the season.
St. Peter will return to action Thursday, Feb. 2 when they host the Marshall Tigers on the campus of Gustavus Adolphus college with events scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.