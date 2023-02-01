St. Peter Gymnastics 2

The St. Peter gymnasts prepare to compete in the State True Team meet, decked out in their 90’s neon theme. (Photo courtesy of Lisa Ballard Landsom)

Being invited to the Minnesota True Team meet is an honor that only the most accomplished gymnastics teams in the state of Minnesota have, as the meet only invites the top 10 programs in each class to compete.

St. Peter Gymnastics 1

After the competition, the gymnasts gather together. (Photo courtesy of Lisa Ballard Landsom)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments