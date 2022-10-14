10.20 Tate Olson.JPG

Tate Olson throws downfield for a receiver. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Friday night the St. Peter and Tri-City United football teams treated fans to a game that would have looked just as much at home in 1922 as it does today. With both the Saints and Titans fighting for every inch of the football field, multiple possessions over 12 plays and a combined 10 points, what the game lacked in terms of finesse, it made up for in drama. Thanks to a pair of second-half interceptions and a late goal-line stop, the St. Peter Saints claimed the 7-3 victory despite TCU's time of possession advantage.

10.20 Cole Filand.JPG

Cole Filand jukes a defender to gain additional yardage. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
10.20 Henry Leonard.JPG

Henry Leonard completely blows up a TCU run play in the backfield. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
10.20 Isaac Alger.JPG

Isaac Alger returns the interception that sealed the victory as his teammates indicate to him to go down. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports.

