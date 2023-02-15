...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Snow, blowing snow, and refreeze happening on roads.
Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as
high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southwest
Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures dropping into the teens and
lower 20s with wet pavement conditions will lead to the threat
of ice forming on the roads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
The St. Peter boys basketball team played a pair of home games this week beginning with a conference matchup against Fairmont Friday which saw the Saints earn a 67-60 victory.
St. Peter returned to action Tuesday night, hosting the Worthington Trojans, and despite a strong start and first half, the Saints were unable to match the offensive firepower of the Worthington down the stretch. A seven-point halftime lead for St. Peter dissolved in the opening minutes of the second half, leading to a 70-61 victory for the Trojans.
With the results, the Saints are now 4-17 (3-3 BSE) on the season.
St. Peter returns to action Friday, Feb. 17 when the team hosts Stewartville with tipoff scheduled for 7;30 p.m.