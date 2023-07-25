...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 102 expected Wednesday and
Thursday afternoons.
* WHERE...Redwood Falls to Mankato, northeast to the Twin Cities
metro and surrounding counties in western Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 10 AM Wednesday to 8 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low temperatures Thursday morning are
expected to remain above 70, which will limit the ability to
cool down overnight between two hot afternoons Wednesday and
Thursday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Christian Ash delivers a pitch for the Saints. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Friday night, the St. Peter Saints hosted the Le Sueur Braves in a battle of neighbors at Veterans Field. Despite a four-run lead entering the final two innings, St. Peter couldn't hold off a massive five-run rally from Le Sueur, ultimately falling to the Braves 7-6.