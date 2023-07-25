7.27 Christian Ash.JPG

Christian Ash delivers a pitch for the Saints. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Friday night, the St. Peter Saints hosted the Le Sueur Braves in a battle of neighbors at Veterans Field. Despite a four-run lead entering the final two innings, St. Peter couldn't hold off a massive five-run rally from Le Sueur, ultimately falling to the Braves 7-6.

7.27 Jeff Menk.JPG

Jeff Menk puts down a bunt with a runner on base. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
7.27 Jovan Rodriguez.JPG

Jovan Rodriguez charges and makes the throw from third to first for an out. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
  

