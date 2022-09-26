A week removed picking up its first win of the 2022 season against Worthington, the St. Peter football team took to the road to face off against the Jordan Hubmen. The offense for the Saints couldn't find the endzone all night however, allowing Jordan to pull away and earn the 21-0 victory.
The loss drops St. Peter to 1-3 (0-1 SCR) on the season with the game against the Hubmen being the first conference matchup of the year.
Jordan's three scores came spaced throughout the night with a touchdown in the first, third and fourth quarters, all three of them coming in the run game.
The Saints finished the game with 198 yards total, 96 of them coming on the ground. Cole Filand paced the run game with 74 yards on 18 attempts.
Tate Olson and Peyton Odland combined to throw for 102 yards, completing 9-21 passes. Josh Bosacker reeled in four catches for 33 yards while Nakiye Mercado caught three passes for 37 yards.
On the defensive end Mercado picked off the Jordan quarterback while recording four solo tackles and five assisted tackles. Kaeden Guida added an interception of his own. Filand led the Saints in solo tackles with nine while tacking on seven assists.
St. Peter returns to action Friday, Sep. 30 when the team hosts Belle Plaine as a part of the school's homecoming festivities.