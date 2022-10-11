Friday night, the St. Peter football team made the long journey to Marshall to compete with the Marshall Tigers who were seeking revenge after the Saints 44-18 beatdown last year. Offense proved much more difficult for both teams though, and after the Saints cut the Marshall lead to 21-14, a kick return for a touchdown gave the Tigers the momentum needed to hold off the St. Peter comeback and win 28-14.

