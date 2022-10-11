Friday night, the St. Peter football team made the long journey to Marshall to compete with the Marshall Tigers who were seeking revenge after the Saints 44-18 beatdown last year. Offense proved much more difficult for both teams though, and after the Saints cut the Marshall lead to 21-14, a kick return for a touchdown gave the Tigers the momentum needed to hold off the St. Peter comeback and win 28-14.
It was Marshall who took a 14-0 lead into halftime but the Saints responded with a second-half opening drive that resulted in an eight yard passing touchdown from Tate Olson to Josh Bosacker. With a successful PAT from Bosacker, St. Peter had cut the lead to 14-7 with 10:05 remaining in the third quarter.
The Tigers would continue to respond with a dominant ground game though, driving down the field in chunks before pushing the lead back to 14 points with a five-yard rushing touchdown.
The Saints once again cut the deficit to a single score however when Peyton Odland connected on a 79-yard passing touchdown to Kaeden Guida followed by a Bosacker PAT. The following return though would stifle the hopes for St. Peter with eight of the final 10 passing attempts for the team resulting in incompletions.
As a team, the Saints gained 88 yards on the ground and 142 yards through the air for 250 yards of offense while the Tiger's ground game produced 230 yards compared to just 60 passing yards.
Cole Filand led St. Peter in rushing yards with 53 in the game while adding five solo tackles and four assisted tackles. Dylan Tuma recorded an interception for the Saints while adding four solo tackles and Bosacker finished the night with two tackles and a quarterback sack.
St. Peter returns to the gridiron Friday, Oct. 14 when the team hosts the Tri-City United Titans.