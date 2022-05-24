Saturday morning, the St. Peter girls golf team made the short trip to the North Links Golf Course in North Mankato to compete in the Mankato East Invitational. The Saints would go on to claim second place in the seven-team invitational, trailing only Mounds View by four strokes, recording a 371.

5.26 Kate Salzwedel.JPG

Kate Salzwedel chips her ball onto the green. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
5.26 Audra Bixby.JPG

Audra Bixby sends away her tee shot on the par three No. 3. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
5.26 Adrianna Bixby putt.JPG

Adrianna Bixby sends a putt towards the hole. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Senior Kate Salzwedel led the way for St. Peter with an 88 on the afternoon, finishing third overall while Audra Bixby finished fourth with a 91. Adrianna Bixby finished tied for seventh overall with a 95 and Piper Ruble rounded out the team scoring with a 97 to finish 10th overall.

5.26 Piper Ruble.JPG

Piper Ruble watches her tee shot from the par three No. 3. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
5.26 Karli Miller.JPG

Karli Miller lines up a putt from just off the green. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
5.26 Kailyn Embacher.JPG

Sophomore Kailyn Embacher tees off a drive on No. 2. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Freshman Karli Miller and sophomore Kailyn Embacher also competed for St. Peter, finishing the day with scores of 101 and 114 respectively.

Team Scores: 

Mounds View - 367

St. Peter - 371

Austin - 389

New Ulm - 403

Mankato West - 415

Mankato East - 420

Faribault - 463

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments