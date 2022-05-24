...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Brown, Blue Earth and
Nicollet Counties.
.Recent dry weather has lead to cresting or falling river levels.
With all rivers expected to be past crest before the next chance of
rainfall Tuesday night into Wednesday, continued improvement is
expected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Minnesota River At New Ulm.
* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 845 AM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 800.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 845 AM CDT Tuesday was 800.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 797.1
feet next Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 800.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
799.8 feet on 10/09/2017.
&&
Adrianna Bixby sends a putt towards the hole. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Saturday morning, the St. Peter girls golf team made the short trip to the North Links Golf Course in North Mankato to compete in the Mankato East Invitational. The Saints would go on to claim second place in the seven-team invitational, trailing only Mounds View by four strokes, recording a 371.
Senior Kate Salzwedel led the way for St. Peter with an 88 on the afternoon, finishing third overall while Audra Bixby finished fourth with a 91. Adrianna Bixby finished tied for seventh overall with a 95 and Piper Ruble rounded out the team scoring with a 97 to finish 10th overall.
Freshman Karli Miller and sophomore Kailyn Embacher also competed for St. Peter, finishing the day with scores of 101 and 114 respectively.