...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...
Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Blue Earth, Nicollet and
Brown Counties.
Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.
South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright
Counties.
South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.
Mississippi River at Hwy 169 in Champlin affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.
Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Pepin and Dunn
Counties.
Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Le Sueur, Sibley and
Scott Counties.
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Carver and Scott
Counties.
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Scott, Carver and
Hennepin Counties.
Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Chippewa,
Renville and Yellow Medicine Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Lac qui Parle
and Yellow Medicine Counties.
Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties.
Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Dakota, Goodhue and
Pierce Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce
Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Washington and
Ramsey Counties.
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Dakota,
Washington, Goodhue and Pierce Counties.
Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Sherburne, Wright and
Stearns Counties.
St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Washington, St. Croix and
Pierce Counties.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County.
.Rivers continue to reach crest, or have past crest, and are
gradually falling over the next few days. Forecast conditions remain
favorable through most of this week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY, MAY 02...
* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is
forecast.
* WHERE...Minnesota River at New Ulm.
* WHEN...Until Tuesday, May 02.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 745 PM CDT Monday, the stage was 804.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 745 PM CDT Monday was 804.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Monday afternoon and continue falling to 799.9 feet
Monday evening.
- Flood stage is 800.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
804.2 feet on 09/29/2010.
&&
Adrianna Bixby tracks a put at Waseca. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Monday evening, the St. Peter girls golfers traveled to Waseca to compete in the Big South Conference nine-hole event. Led by co-medalist Adrianna Bixby, the Saints finished second to only Fairmont with a team score of 209.
"Adrianna struggled on a few shots early but finished with a solid round, mostly due to having only 15 putts in 9 holes," said St. Peter head coach Patrick Klubben. "Karli Miller also golfed better today and seems to be finding her groove."
Bixby finished tied for the top spot with Kately Storbeck of Blue Earth Area as both shot a 44. Audra Bixby finished second for the Saints with a 49, claiming sixth overall while Miller earned seventh with a score of 51. Kailyn Embacher rounded out the team scoring with a tally of 65.
St. Peter will quickly turnaround to compete in the Jordan Invite Tuesday, April 25 which will be held at Ridges at Sand Creek.