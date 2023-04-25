4.27 Adrianna Bixby.JPG

Adrianna Bixby tracks a put at Waseca. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Monday evening, the St. Peter girls golfers traveled to Waseca to compete in the Big South Conference nine-hole event. Led by co-medalist Adrianna Bixby, the Saints finished second to only Fairmont with a team score of 209.

4.27 Kailyn Embacher.JPG

Kailyn Embacher sends a drive down the 7th fairway. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
4.27 Audra Bixby.JPG

Audra Bixby punches her ball out of a dangerous are of the right fairway. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

