The 2022 St. Peter boys soccer team, Section 2A Runner-Up. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

A trip to the Class A Minnesota boys soccer tournament was on the line Thursday night in Austin as the St. Peter Saints faced off with defending Section 2A champions, the Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa Wildcats. The playoff experience that the Wildcats owned proved to be the difference maker as they were able to control the midfield and the speed of the ball on the field-turf surface to earn the  3-0 victory, bringing the Saints season to a close as the Section 2A Runner-Up.

Brooks Reicks changes direction to get past a defender. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Josh Vangrootheest makes a run down the right side ahead of the Wildcat defense. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Luke Jones reaches back to make a throw into the box. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Marty Anderson winds up for a shot. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Tate Winkelmann breaks down a defender on the left side. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

