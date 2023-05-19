5.25 Riley Rubischko.JPG

Riley Rubischko unloads a swing on a ball in the zone. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Thursday night, the St. Peter softball team hosted the conference rival New Ulm Eagles in the penultimate game of the 2023 regular season. A three-run first inning for the Eagles proved to be enough as the Saints offense couldn't muster a consistent threat, eventually leading to a 5-0 victory for New Ulm.

5.25 Kali Erickson.JPG

Kali Erickson delivers a pitch for the Saints. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
5.25 Emmy Remmert.JPG

Emmy Remmert leaps up to grab a deep shot in left field, dragging the ball down for the out. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
5.25 Nora Whipps.JPG

St. Peter catcher Nora Whipps guns downs the New Ulm hitter after they put a bunt down. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

