...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota and Wisconsin...
Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.
Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.
Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Blue Earth, Nicollet and
Brown Counties.
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Carver and Scott
Counties.
Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Le Sueur, Sibley and
Scott Counties.
Minnesota River at Mankato affecting Blue Earth and Nicollet
Counties.
Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Ramsey, Washington and
Dakota Counties.
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Washington,
Pierce, Goodhue and Dakota Counties.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Scott, Carver and
Dakota Counties.
.Flooding continues along the Minnesota River and many of its
tributaries, especially from the Cottonwood River downstream to the
Mississippi River. Crests should occur within the next few days
before a dry pattern allows for rivers to decrease again.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Minnesota River at New Ulm.
* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 745 PM CDT Thursday, the stage was 800.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 745 PM CDT Thursday was 800.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 794.8 feet
Thursday evening.
- Flood stage is 800.0 feet.
&&
Emmy Remmert leaps up to grab a deep shot in left field, dragging the ball down for the out. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Thursday night, the St. Peter softball team hosted the conference rival New Ulm Eagles in the penultimate game of the 2023 regular season. A three-run first inning for the Eagles proved to be enough as the Saints offense couldn't muster a consistent threat, eventually leading to a 5-0 victory for New Ulm.
With the loss, the Saints fall to 7-11 (4-6 BSC) on the season with one regular season matchup remaining. St. Peter will host Mound Westonka Friday, May 19 with first-pitch scheduled for 5 p.m. at Jefferson Fields.
Kali Erickson started in the circle for St. Peter and pitched six innings before Auden Anderson came in to pitch the seventh. Despite the three-run first inning for New Ulm, the Saints defense turned things around with several highlight snags from Maddie Kamm at third base that resulted in outs.
Several other defensive highlights were peppered throughout the game including a key play in left field where Emmy Remmert was able to make up for a late jump by leaping into the air and snagging what would have been a surefire double.
Another play came in the sixth inning when a New Ulm hitter placed down a bunt to advance a runner at first but Saints catcher Nora Whipps scooped up the ball while stepping inside the baseline to gun down the runner at first despite a solid bunt.
The best scoring opportunity for St. Peter came in the bottom of the fifth with a runner at second when Riley Rubischko smashed a ball deep into right-centerfield. With a run almost guaranteed to score, the New Ulm Centerfielder made a diving grab for the out, bringing an end to the inning.