With a trip to the MSHSL AAA State Tournament on the line, things looked good for the St. Peter girls basketball team as they extended their lead to nine points over Marshall going into the half thanks to a last-second three pointer from eighth grader Kylie Southworth. The Tigers, a perennial thorn in the side of the Saints since the expansion of the Big South Conference, refused to give in and used a ferocious second-half performance to pull ahead and send St. Peter home, defeating the Saints 61-45.
"I told them that seasons are not defined by the last game and what happened tonight didn't take anything away from what they achieved this year," St. Peter head coach Bob Southworth said after the game. "This group battled all year long, they always worked hard in practice and they always played hard in games and stuck together as a team."
The meeting between St. Peter and Marshall was the fourth of the season and the second in two weeks with the Saints having just defeated the Tigers 52-48 to claim the Big South Conference Title.
"When it comes to health we got lucky this year, we had the same starting line up every game pretty much because we didn't have any injuries," added Southworth. "We have to give credit to Marshall, they played like they were possessed from about 13 minutes left in the second."
The momentum shift could be felt early in the second half as the Tiger defense began to put pressure directly on each ballhandler while flooding passing lanes and these factors resulted in a 12-3 run that would give them their first lead of the night. The clean shots from beyond the arc that were available to the Saints in the first half were suddenly being contested and the physical nature of the game made driving through the lane a particularly difficult challenge.
Marshall continued to extend its lead and before the closing minutes, managed to maintain a nine to 13-point lead, never allowing the Saints to gain any momentum.
Junior wing Rhyan Holmgren led St. Peter in scoring with 14 points while adding a steal while Kylie Southworth added nine points and four rebounds.
Emmy Remmert led the Saints in rebounds with five while adding a block and seven points and Maddie Kamm finished with six points and a trio of assists.
"Emmy did a great job of bodying up against that big physical Marshall," noted Southworth.
The game also served as the final competition in a Saints uniform for a pair of seniors on the team, Hadley Stuehrenberg and Keira Oeltjenbruns.
"You know Keira, Hadley and Avery who has been a manager with us for three years, they've been with this program all the way through and provided some good leadership," Southworth said of his graduating team members.
The loss gives the Saints a final record of 21-7 in a season that featured a brutally challenging schedule, the team's first Big South Overall Championship since the conference merger and the team's first appearance in the Section 2AAA Championship game.