3.17 Maddie Kamm.JPG

Maddie Kamm drives into the paint while keeping her eyes peeled for a cutter. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

With a trip to the MSHSL AAA State Tournament on the line, things looked good for the St. Peter girls basketball team as they extended their lead to nine points over Marshall going into the half thanks to a last-second three pointer from eighth grader Kylie Southworth. The Tigers, a perennial thorn in the side of the Saints since the expansion of the Big South Conference, refused to give in and used a ferocious second-half performance to pull ahead and send St. Peter home, defeating the Saints 61-45.

3.17 Rhyan Holmgren.JPG

Rhyan Holmgren sets up on the right side of the key to initiate the offense. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
3.17 Kylie Southworth.JPG

Kylie Southworth puts up a corner three for the Saints. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
3.17 Abby Maloney.JPG

Abby Maloney spots up at the top of the key for a three pointer. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments