Tuesday night in Waterville, the St. Peter townball team played the role of road team against the Gaylord Islanders with a place in the Region 6C championship game on the line. Despite limiting the Islanders to seven hits on the night, crucial mistakes, compounded with the Islanders home run power, resulted in an 8-2 victory for Gaylord.
With the loss, the Saints drop into the consolation bracket and now must win two games Saturday, Aug. 13, to qualify for the state tournament. The first game will have St. Peter do battle with Morristown in Belle Plaine, with first pitch scheduled for 11 a.m.
It would be the Islanders who would strike first in the game when, in the bottom of the first, a two-out single was followed up by a two-run homer over the right field fence.
In the top of the third inning, St. Peter put a response on the board when Tyson Sowder led off with a sharply hit ball that resulted in the second baseman rushing a throw to first and sailing it wide, moving Sowder to second. After a 5-3 fielder’s choice failed to advance Sowder, Cody Booker drilled a single between first and second and Sowder’s speed allowed him to score with ease, cutting the Gaylord lead in half.
With two outs in the bottom of the fifth, after extending the lead with a solo homer, an Islander batter smoked a ball down the left field line, but St. Peter third baseman Billy Hanson dove for the ball and managed to get to his feet and make the throw to first in time for the out to complete the highlight play.
The top of the sixth inning saw the Saints put togother their best offensive stretch with a one-out walk from Jovan Rodriguez getting things started. On a pick-off attempt, the pitcher’s throw to first went high which allowed Rodriguez to advance safely all the way to third before Andy Regner brought him home with an RBI single.
Billy Hanson would follow up a Regner stolen base by drawing a walk, chasing Gaylord’s starting pitcher and they would have pressure put on them right away when Sam Wenner hit a sharp grounder that deflected off the third baseman’s glove for a single that loaded the bases. Down by one, with the bags juiced, the next hit would be a harmless bouncing ball to third that was fielded before the defender stepped on the base to end the threat.
In the bottom of the inning, the Islanders pushed their lead back up to two with an RBI double and were able to load the bases, but St. Peter mitigated the damage with an inning ending double play.
Errors would catch up to the Saints in the bottom of the seventh when Gaylord added three runs with the aid of a trio of fielding errors, taking the sail out of the winds for St. Peter, allowing the Islanders to pull away for the 8-2 win.