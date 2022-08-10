8.11 Cody Booker.JPG

Catcher Cody Booker drills a ball in the zone to drive home the Saints first run of the night on an RBI single to right field. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Tuesday night in Waterville, the St. Peter townball team played the role of road team against the Gaylord Islanders with a place in the Region 6C championship game on the line. Despite limiting the Islanders to seven hits on the night, crucial mistakes, compounded with the Islanders home run power, resulted in an 8-2 victory for Gaylord.

8.11 Billy Hanson.JPG

St. Peter third baseman Billy Hanson makes the throw from the hot corner to first for an out. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
8.11 andy Regner.JPG

Andy Regner takes a pitch to the helmet in the top of the second inning. Fortunately he would prove to be okay and was allowed to continue playing. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
8.11 Jesse Anderson.JPG

St. Peter pitcher Jesse Anderson delivers a pitch from the mound, he would go on to strike out eight hitters on the night. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments