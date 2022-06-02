The first three innings in Mankato were featured an array of wild plays as the St. Peter baseball team faced off with the Mankato East Cougars in the opening round of the Section 2AAA tournament. While the Saints held a one-run lead after two and a third innings, it would ultimately be the Cougars who came out on top 12-6 to send St. Peter into the elimination bracket.
The game began with Matais Anderson of St. Peter drawing a leadoff walk in the top of the first before stealing second ahead with a nice jump and slide ahead of the throw. Jake Moelter then beat out an infield single that bounced towards third initially and the rushed throw to first not only arrived late, but missed the bag high, allowing Anderson to score standing up.
Mankato East responded in the bottom of the first with a pair of runs on a trio of hits starting with a leadoff double to center field and capped off with a sacrifice fly to Ashton Volk in center field.
In the top of the second, the Saints answered with a leadoff single from Drew Simonette and after an error and w a wild pitch, Simonette tied the game 2-2 as a pitch went wide of the Cougar catcher and made it back to the fence. In the bottom of the second though, Mankato East had a response once more with a series of hits bringing in two runs and added a third with a delayed steal attempt that initiated a rundown between first and second, allowing the runner at third to score and put the Cougars up 5-2.
The top of the third inning saw the Saints string together a pair of singles from Kaiden Guida and Simonette followed by a walk from Isaiah Jacobson that loaded the bases and chased Mankato East's starting pitcher. The new pitcher made a mistake against his first opponent, Tate Olson, when his 0-2 pitch got loose and hit Olson to bring in a run.
Nakiye Mercado followed up the hit batter with a single into the right field gap that scored a run and a wild pitch to the next hitter, Matias Anderson, resulted in a third run. Anderson followed that with another RBI single to give St. Peter a 6-5 lead before the inning came to a close.
For the Saints, those would prove to be the final runs that they would manage to score and the Cougars were not finished flashing their teeth on the offensive end. They Scored three more runs in the bottom of the third, capped off by an RBI single into the left field gap.
Mankato East continued to add to its lead with two runs in the fourth as well as two more runs in the fifth while the Saints proved unable to muster anymore hits to eat into the deficit.
The loss puts the Saints season one loss away from coming to a close and they will return to the diamond Saturday, June 4 at New Ulm's Johnson Park to battle Marshall with first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m.