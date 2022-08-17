8.18 Justin Yungerberg.JPG

Justin Yungerberg puts down a but for the Saints to advance a runner at first. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

One day removed from a tough loss to the Mankato Twins in the postseason opener, the St. Peter Saints Over-35 baseball team hosted the Becker Buzzards who had upset the Le Center Braves the day prior. Despite outhitting the Buzzards and getting a strong pitching performance from Steve Winkler, a pair of runs in the top of the eighth inning proved too much to overcome as Becker earned the 3-1 victory in eight innings.

8.18 Ryan Wenner.JPG

Ryan Wenner makes the tag at second base for an out before getting clipped by the runners cleats. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
8.18 Jeremy Nachreiner.JPG

Jeremy Nachreiner drives home the lone run of the game for the Saints with a gapper to left (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
8.18 Steve Winkler.JPG

Steve Winkler with the high leg kick on the windup. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

