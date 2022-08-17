One day removed from a tough loss to the Mankato Twins in the postseason opener, the St. Peter Saints Over-35 baseball team hosted the Becker Buzzards who had upset the Le Center Braves the day prior. Despite outhitting the Buzzards and getting a strong pitching performance from Steve Winkler, a pair of runs in the top of the eighth inning proved too much to overcome as Becker earned the 3-1 victory in eight innings.
With the loss, St. Peter will now face off against the Alex Classic Clippers Saturday, Aug. 20 in St. Peter with first pitch scheduled for 4 p.m.
Defense was truly the name of the game all afternoon as the Buzzards managed to wriggle their way out of several dangerous scoring opportunities for St. Peter all while Winkler was holding them off for the Saints. In the top of the fourth, Becker struck first with a run that wouldn’t be matched for some time.
In the bottom of the sixth though, with time winding down, Kent Bass drilled a double into the right field gap. The next batter, Jeremy Nachreiner, brought the tying run home with another gap seeking hit and the teams once again found themselves in stalemate.
The top of the eighth saw the Buzzards deal the killing blow however when they managed to hit back-to-back doubles, scoring one run, before a single brought home the second run, giving them a 3-1 lead.
The Saints would manage to put a pair of runners on base with the winning run at the plate and only one out, but a pop-out and strikeout would bring an end to any thoughts of a rally.