The 2022 St. Peter Saints football team was always going to go through some growing pains given the large amount of players who made massive contributions that graduated after last year. Despite showing some impressive flashes Friday night, the Saints couldn't match the firepower of the Waseca Bluejays, who controlled the action in the trenches on the way to a 45-13 win over St. Peter.
After winning the coin toss, the Saints deferred to the second half and Waseca made them pay with a snappy one minute and 47 second touchdown drive. St. Peter would respond with a long drive, taking up almost five minutes, that ultimately stalled in Bluejay territory with a turnover on downs.
Waseca would go on to score two more touchdowns on the ground before the Saints would respond with a two-yard rushing touchdown by Cole Filand. The Bluejays once again responded with another score before halftime though, taking a 23-6 lead into the break.
After Waseca scored to start the second half, St. Peter put together a drive that resulted in one of the highlights of the night. On fourth in 10 at the 30-yard line, quarterback Tate Olson rolled out to his left before unleashing a pass downfield. Ashton Volk came back to ball at the goal line, going up for the catch before turning his body into the endzone for the score.
The Bluejays added a final score before the game came to a close and a fumble ended any hopes for a longshot comeback.
With the loss, St. Peter falls to 0-1 on the season. The Saints will return to the gridiron Saturday, Sep. 10 when they host the Fairmont Cardinals with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m.