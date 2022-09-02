9.8 Ashton Volk and Noah Spessard.JPG

The Saints enter the field for the season opener led by Ashton Volk (3) and Noah Spessard (56). (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

The 2022 St. Peter Saints football team was always going to go through some growing pains given the large amount of players who made massive contributions that graduated after last year. Despite showing some impressive flashes Friday night, the Saints couldn't match the firepower of the Waseca Bluejays, who controlled the action in the trenches on the way to a 45-13 win over St. Peter.

9.8 Nakiye Mercado.JPG

Nakieya Mercado makes a cut to the outside as he shakes a Bluejay defender. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.8 Peyton Odland.JPG

Peyton Odland uncorks a throw to the outside as he navigates to the edge of the pocket. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments