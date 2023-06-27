6.29 Steve Winkler.JPG

Steve Winkler delivers a pitch for the Saints. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Friday evening, the Le Center Braves Over-35 baseball team hosted the St. Peter Saints in a River Valley League Diamond vs Rawlings matchup. The Saints offense exploded in the sixth and seventh innings with three runs in each, eventually earning them the 8-1 victory over the Braves.

6.29 Neal Radichel.JPG

Neal Radichel hauls in an infield popup. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
6.29 Lynn Schwartz.JPG

Lynn Swhartz delivers a pitch for the Braves. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
6.29 Bob Elsen.JPG

Bob Elsen makes a throw from third for an out. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
  

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments