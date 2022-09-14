9.15 Abdirahman Osman.JPG

Abdirahman 'Mano' Osman winds up for a scoring attempt near the Waseca goal. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

After a pair of road losses to Mankato East and Mankato Loyola this week, the St. Peter boys soccer team hosted the Waseca Bluejays Tuesday night looking to return to .500 on the season. A slow start and bizarre goal in the first minute of the match from Waseca was cause for concern, but the Saints responded with four unanswered goals, including a hat trick from speedster Brooks Reicks, to win 4-1.

9.15 Brooks Reiks.JPG

Brooks Reiks (#3) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the equalizing goal early in the first half. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.15 Josh Vangrootheest.JPG

Josh Vangrootheest brings the ball under control in the box before attempting a shot on goal. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.15 Will Elias.JPG

Will Elias winds up for a kick at midfield. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

