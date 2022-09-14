After a pair of road losses to Mankato East and Mankato Loyola this week, the St. Peter boys soccer team hosted the Waseca Bluejays Tuesday night looking to return to .500 on the season. A slow start and bizarre goal in the first minute of the match from Waseca was cause for concern, but the Saints responded with four unanswered goals, including a hat trick from speedster Brooks Reicks, to win 4-1.
The victory improves St. Peter to 3-3 (3-2 BSC) on the year before they return to the pitch Thursday, Sep. 16 with a home rematch against the Fairmont Cardinals who they defeated on the road earlier this year.
St. Peter - 4, Waseca - 1
Tuesday's match began with an unusual moment when the Bluejays earned a free kick from outside the box in the first minute. As the Saints seemed to be positioning their defense, they didn't respond to a quick kick which bounced once in the box before rolling uncontested into the goal.
Just over a minute later, St. Peter responded with a load of pressure in the Waseca box that saw Brooks Reicks get a clean look that he knocked home for his first goal of the night. The Saints maintained pressure throughout the first half but neither team was able to find the back of the net and after 40 minutes of action, the game remained tied 1-1.
Early on in the second half Reicks found space to work and used his speed to pull away from the defense before booting home his second goal of the night. He would add another in the second half for the hat trick while Josh VanGrootheest scored his first goal of the season.
Will Elias recorded three assists in the win while Marty Anderson assisted on a goal as the duo managed to maintain control in the midfield all night.
"They found feet and players in dangerous spots in the second and played a complete half," said St. Peter head coach Tanner Nadeau.
Mankato Loyola - 3, St. Peter - 2
St. Peter began by scoring the first two goals of the game with Reicks scoring assisted by Abdi Daud while Luke Gilbertson scored the second with an assist off the corner from Marty Anderson. The Saints took a 2-0 lead into half, but Loyola is a team that if you don't give them your best effort they can spring on you fast which is exactly what happened in the second half.
St. Peter created a lot of chances but couldn't finish in the second. A missed PK and a sitter in front of the net would've secured the victory but the opportunities came up short and the Crusaders scored three unanswered to win 3-2.
Mankato East - 4, St. Peter - 0
A well coached team in East scored two in the first and two in second.
"East made us better though," noted Nadeau. "We were able to take away a lot of good things in this loss."
St. Peter was unable to score in this game but the team created a lot of opportunities in the loss.
"East is a great program with a great coach at the helm," added Nadeau. "He's a good mentor for me and I strive to be like him!"