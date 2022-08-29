9.1 Riley Rubischko.JPG

Riley Rubischko returns a serve against the Giants. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Thursday night brought about the open of the 2022 volleyball season for the St. Peter Saints as they welcomed the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants to St. Peter. A slow start for the Saints was not an obstacle for them as strong net play allowed St. Peter to earn the 3-0 (25-18, 25-7, 25-17) sweep over the Giants.

Kylee Horner uses touch to put the ball up and over the defense. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

