Thursday night brought about the open of the 2022 volleyball season for the St. Peter Saints as they welcomed the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants to St. Peter. A slow start for the Saints was not an obstacle for them as strong net play allowed St. Peter to earn the 3-0 (25-18, 25-7, 25-17) sweep over the Giants.
"It showed us that just because we are going through a tough time doesn't mean we can't battle through it," noted junior co-captain Abby Maloney.
LS-H jumped out to a 9-4 lead in the opening set but St. Peter head coach Carmen Hanson didn't use a timeout, instead allowing the team to battle through the slow start as they battled back to a 13-13 tie.
"It was a huge confidence boost for our whole team when we made that comeback," said senior outside hitter Kylee Horner. "She [coach Hanson] wanted us to find each other through the game."
It was Horner who brought an end to the first set when she went on an 8-0 run from the service line featuring a pair of aces to give the Saints the 25-18 win.
St. Peter dominated the second set, jumping out to an 8-1 lead before earning the 25-7 victory and putting themselves in the driver's seat. The third set was fairly even to start but another 7-0 run put things out of reach for the Giants as the Saints earned the sweep.
Emmy Remmert led St. Peter in kills with seven while Horner finished with six kills to go along with two blocks and three aces. Maloney recorded five kills with an ace and a block while Iris Elias had 20 set assists in the match.
The victory gives St. Peter a 1-0 record to begin the season.