After a somewhat slow start Tuesday night, the St. Peter volleyball team put together several completely dominant runs against Waseca to earn a 3-0 (25-13, 25-13, 25-12) victory over the Bluejays. With 31 combined kills between a trio of frontline hitters, the Saints powered through Waseca to improve their record to 6-3 (5-0 BSE) on the season.
The match opened with the Bluejays jumping ahead to an 8-4 lead after the Saints struggled to place their attacks inside the box, but once the game reached 10-10 it was all St. Peter for the remainder of the set. A 15-3 run to close out the set was powered by strong service runs from Iris Elias and Riley Rubischko who would go on to finish with four and three service aces respectively.
The second set started a bit slow once again but Emmy Remmert became the focal point of the St. Peter offense and she took advantage of the opportunity with a series of crushing attacks that sent Waseca defenders flying across the court. Remmert was aided throughout the night by Abby Maloney and Olivia Seys who each added eight kills to the 15 that Emmy had smashed home.
Elias set up the attack on the night as she led the team with 27 assists to go along with her four aces and 12 digs. Remmert added 14 digs to her 15 kills in the fabulous performance while Kylee Horner led the team with 15 digs to go with a block and five more kills.
The Saints will return to action Thursday, Sep. 22, when they host the Blue Earth Area Buccaneers who they defeated 3-0 earlier this season.