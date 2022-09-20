9.22 Emmy Remmert.JPG

Emmy Remmert crushes an attack from the left side into the heart of the Waseca defense. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

After a somewhat slow start Tuesday night, the St. Peter volleyball team put together several completely dominant runs against Waseca to earn a 3-0 (25-13, 25-13, 25-12) victory over the Bluejays. With 31 combined kills between a trio of frontline hitters, the Saints powered through Waseca to improve their record to 6-3 (5-0 BSE) on the season.

9.22 Abby Maloney.JPG

Abby Maloney makes a touch play at the net, getting the attack around the Bluejay defender. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.22 Riley Rubischko.JPG

Saints libero Riley Rubischko gets low to dig out a serve from Waseca. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

