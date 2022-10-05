On Tuesday, St. Peter traveled to Mankato to compete with Mankato West at the East Pool. There were some great races, but time rules in the pool and Mankato West was simply faster and deeper. After the Backstroke event, West had an insurmountable lead and swam their final two varsity events exhibition.
It was fun to mix up the lineup for this meet. Swimmers that moved into new events were Eve Zimmerman, who switched to distance, Isabell Johnson to sprints, Trista Landsom to individual medley, Paige Wachal to breaststroke, Ashlyn Loula to backstroke and Sarah Coe to IM and Fly.
Some of the highlights for St. Peter included Hannah Denzer taking first Place in both the 200 and 500 Freestyle.
St. Peter divers outscored West, 12-4, by placing 1-2-4. Laura Klatt took first with her score of 213.85 followed by Addison Landsom who scored 201.10. Both Klatt and Landsom set personal records with their high scores. Coming in fourth was Cadence Tish at 176.5.
Anna Boomgaarden dropped her time in the 100 Butterfly to clock 1:08.25 and place second.
Isabell Johnson had a lifetime best of 1:04.07 in the 100 Free and took second Place.
The 200 Freestyle Relay Team of Addison Landsom, Eve Zimmerman, Sarah Coe and Hannah Denzer took second place with a time of 1:50.34.
Trista Landsom had a pair of third-place finishes in the 200 Individual Medley and 100 Backstroke.
Paige Wachal placed third in both the 50 Free and 100 Breaststroke.