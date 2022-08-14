Pitching excellence was on display Saturday morning as the St. Peter Saints Over-35 baseball team hosted the Mankato Twins in the opening round of the MSMABA playoffs. One successful inning for Mankato proved to be the difference in the game as the Twins scored three runs in the fifth inning and held on for the 3-0 victory, dropping St. Peter from the AA bracket into the A bracket.
With the loss, the Saints will now face off against the Becker Buzzards Sunday, Aug. 14 in St. Peter with first pitch scheduled for 4:45 p.m.
Bob Elsen got the start on the mound for St. Peter and kept Mankato floundering on offense all morning. The Twins were held scoreless until the bottom of the fifth inning when they managed to string together a series of hits for the first time in the game, plating two runs on a bases loaded single to right field before adding a third and final run with a sacrifice fly.
The Saint offense also struggled to find any consistency, behind held to just four hits spread throughout the game. Mike Nachreiner started things early with a leadoff single in the top of the first and stole second before reaching third on a fielder's choice, but he was ultimately stranded, a fate that every St. Peter baserunner would ultimately face.