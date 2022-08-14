8.18 Anders Schmidt.JPG

Anders Schmidt scoops up a grounder at second base. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Pitching excellence was on display Saturday morning as the St. Peter Saints Over-35 baseball team hosted the Mankato Twins in the opening round of the MSMABA playoffs. One successful inning for Mankato proved to be the difference in the game as the Twins scored three runs in the fifth inning and held on for the 3-0 victory, dropping St. Peter from the AA bracket into the A bracket.

Bob Elsen delivers a pitch from the mound, part of his complete game performance. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Mike Nachreiner tags third as he looks back to first. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Matt Ballman makes a play at third. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Rich Mittman glides into second after blasting a double over the head of the left fielder. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
