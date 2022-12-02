Friday night, the new look St. Peter boys basketball team opened the 2022-23 season by hosting the Kasson-Mantorville Komets. Despite the game remaining close throughout, the Komets were able to pull away late with a series of offensive rebounds and timely shots, earning the 71-63 win over the Saints.
In the early going, K-M struggled to sink its field goal attempts and had the offense kept afloat by aggressively attacking the paint and getting to the free throw line. St. Peter built an early 15-10 lead after Jeremiah Soderlund drained a corner three, but that five-point advantage would prove to be the biggest any team would achieve until halfway through the second half.
A big highlight in the first half came when the Komets picked off a pass in mid-court and appeared to have an easy fast-break. Soderlund never gave up on the play and tracked down the layup attempt, blocking the shot and sending the bench and crowd into a frenzy.
In the final seconds of the first half, Luke Gilbertson was fouled on a driving layup for the and-one opportunity that tied the game at 27-27, but the Komets would sink a jumper to take a two point lead into the break.
The offenses flowed slightly better for both teams in the second half and second-chance opportunities from crashing the offensive glass allowed the Komets to keep up with the Saints shot-making.
With just over 10 minutes remaining in regulation and the game tied 44-44, the shooting well started to dry up for the Saints and that combined with K-M's inside presence allowed the Komets to go on a 10-4 run that put St. Peter in a position to have to foul have a chance.
The Komets were effective from the line however and held off any attempt at a comeback, ultimately downing the Saints 71-63.
St. Peter was led in scoring by Tate Olson who scored 17 points while Kaeden Guida tallied 16 and Soderlund added 14.
The Saints return to the hardwood Tuesday, Dec. 6 when the team travels to face off against Glencoe-Silver Lake with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m.