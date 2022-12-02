12.8 Peyton Odland.jpg

Peyton Odland drives through a grab from a perimeter defender. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Friday night, the new look St. Peter boys basketball team opened the 2022-23 season by hosting the Kasson-Mantorville Komets. Despite the game remaining close throughout, the Komets were able to pull away late with a series of offensive rebounds and timely shots, earning the 71-63 win over the Saints.

Josh Bosacker navigates his dribble between a pair of defenders. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Jeremiah Soderlund tracks down a Komet player and blocks his fast-break layup attempt. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Tate Olson loads up for a three-pointer from the left corner. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Kaeden Guida slips past a defender on the baseline for a layup. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports.

