Monday night, the St. Peter Saints baseball team welcomed the Jordan Hubmen to Veterans Memorial Park for a non-conference battle. The Hubmen put together three straight two-run innings to jump ahead and when the final out was counted, Jordan earned the 11-1 win over St. Peter.
With the loss, the Saints drop to 4-3 (1-2 BSB) ahead of their game Thursday, May 5, which will see them host division opponent Waseca.
Jordan took advantage of some aggressive baserunning to begin the top of the first inning with the leadoff hitter getting a single before stealing second and third. He was then brought home after a fly ball to left field was misplayed and allowed the runner to score standing up.
After the next hitter reached on a hit-by-pitch, the Hubman runner at second attempted to steal third but St. Peter catcher Sam Moelter was able to gun him down with the tag being applied by third baseman Matias Anderson. Jordan plated a second run with an RBI single before Saints starting pitcher Connor Bjorling was able to get the second out via strikeout. The damage was limited to the pair of runs when the next hitter sent a grounder to Anderson at third who was able to cleanly make the throw to first for the out.
St. Peter was unable to respond in the bottom of the first despite Anderson reaching first on a popup along the rightfield line that wasn't handled by the Hubmen defense. The next batter, Jake Moelter, took a pitch to the upper forearm but the runners were left stranded when the next hit was a pop foul that the catcher was able to track down for the out.
Jordan would continue adding on in the top of the second with runs earned on a double and a sacrifice fly despite a successful caught stealing executed by the catcher Moelter shortstop Kaeden Guida. The Saints went down in order in the bottom of the inning and the Hubmen continued to pull away with another two-run inning in the third, ultimately leading to the 11-1 win over the Saints.