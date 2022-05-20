Plays at home plate have long been some of the most exciting and most dangerous in the sport of baseball, and Thursday night the the St. Peter Saints and New Ulm Eagles game was decided by a play that exemplified both elements.
The play resulted in a controversial run for New Ulm, and the Saints were unable to equalize in the bottom of the ninth, resulting in a 6-5 loss.
With the game tied 5-5 in the top of the ninth inning, the Eagles the bases loaded which caused the Saints to play their defense in with the aim to be able to make the play at home given the opportunity. The New Ulm hitter made contact with Ashton Volk's pitch but sent the ball lofting into shallow right field.
Matias Anderson was able to get under the ball and make the catch before transferring the ball and making an absolute strike to St. Peter catcher Sam Moelter. The throw was timed perfectly and Moelter was able to easily set up his defense of home several steps ahead of the runner making for home.
At this point the runner, still several feet from the plate, made the decision to dive headfirst towards home which caused a massive collision with Moelter and sent the pair tumbling in the dirt and onto home. As a result of the near-tackle, Moelter's glove came loose and off his hand causing the ball to roll away from the play.
The home-plate umpire ruled the slide legal and the run as scored and somehow, Moelter was aware enough to get back up and make the throw to second and get the final out of the inning, allowing only the one run. The damage was done however as in the bottom of the ninth, trailing by a run, Matias Anderson drew a leadoff walk but wasn't able to advance with the next three batters unable to reach base.
These events were preceded by what appeared to be a golden opportunity for St. Peter in the bottom of the eighth. Kaeden Guida led off the bottom of the eighth, with the game tied 5-5, with a single into shallow center field and the next hitter, Isaiah Jacobson, laid down a perfectly placed bunt down the left line.
The Eagles, in attempting to at least get the out at first, sent the throw wide of first and to the fence, allowing Guida to glide past second before being waved around third. For a moment it looked as though the Saints had the game won but the throw had sent the ball under the fence and out of play which meant the runners were limited to two bases of advancement, leaving Guida at third and Jacobson at second.
New Ulm was able to get out of the jam though when the next batter sent the ball directly to the pitcher for an easy out and the next batter popped out to third base. With two-out, the final at-bat resulted in another hit to the pitcher for the third and final out.
St. Peter will have to rebound quickly as the team takes to the road Friday, May 20 to take on Glencoe-Silver Lake at 7 p.m.