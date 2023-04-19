4.20 Emmy Remmert.jpg

Emmy Remmert makes a diving grab in shallow centerfield to get out of the third inning. (Ben Camp photos/Southernminn.com)

Tuesday night, the St. Peter softball team hosted the undefeated Fairmont Cardinals and their high-powered offense. The Saints were unable to keep Fairmont contained with the Cardinal bats finding gaps in the defense all evening, leading to a 14-3 victory for Fairmont in six innings.

4.20 Auden Anderson.jpg

Auden Anderson delivers a pitch for the Saints.
4.20 Maddie Kamm.jpg

Maddi Kamm looks to first after a bunt single and throwing error allowed her to reach second.

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments