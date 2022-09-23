Two days after fighting through a surprisingly hot fall evening, the St. Peter girls soccer team welcomed the Worthington Trojans to Floyd B Johnson Memorial Field for a conference matchup. Pairing five goals with their fourth straight shutout, the eighth shutout of the year, the Saints cruised to victory over the Trojans, improving their record to 8-1 (8-0 BSC) this season.
"Everyone got playing time and we kept our shutout streak alive," said St. Peter head coach Bre Landsteiner. "We have to find our motivation for the rest of the season and stay as consistent as we can."
Ellie Letts recorded a hat trick for the Saints with an assist coming from Addie Letts and another from Kylee Wendroth with the third unassisted. Paige Winkelmann added a goal for St. Peter that was assisted by Rachel Salfer while Neveah Rezmerski scored with an assist from Piper Ruble.
The Saints return to the pitch Saturday, Sep. 24 when they travel to Jordan for what has been dubbed the inaugural Steele Bowl which features siblings Breanna (Steele) Landsteiner and Nate Steele coaching against one another. The match is being used as an opportunity to raise funds and awareness for the fight against Cystic Fibrosis, a disease which afflicted their father until his passing in 2007.
For more information regarding the occasion, please read John Millea's story covering the event here.