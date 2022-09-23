9.29 Audra Bixby.JPG

Audra Bixby navigates around a Trojan defender. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Two days after fighting through a surprisingly hot fall evening, the St. Peter girls soccer team welcomed the Worthington Trojans to Floyd B Johnson Memorial Field for a conference matchup. Pairing five goals with their fourth straight shutout, the eighth shutout of the year, the Saints cruised to victory over the Trojans, improving their record to 8-1 (8-0 BSC) this season.

9.29 Baylee Nygard.JPG

Baylee Nygard sends away a ball that was kicked on net by Worthington. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.29 Sophia Homrighausen.JPG

Sophia Homrighausen brings the ball up the left sideline while looking for a teammate to pass the ball to. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you

Load comments