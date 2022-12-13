Tuesday night, the St. Peter girls basketball team played their first home game of the 2022-23 season with a physical New Prague Trojan squad serving as the opponent. Despite foul troubles to key players throughout the night, the Saints were able to pull away in the final eight minutes to earn a hard-fought 49-38 win.
"The intensity was especially on the boards and on the defensive end tonight," said sophomore guard Annika Southworth who led St. Peter in scoring with 17 points. "In the second half we were able to get some important rebounds and that helped the offense with extra chances."
Neither team was able to build a significant lead throughout the first half and with just under 14 minutes to go in the game, the Trojans scored a layup to cut the Saints lead to 32-30.
Needing a spark, point guard Maddie Kamm found an open Southworth in the left corner where she sunk an open three that would start 7-0 run. Rhyan Holmgren, who was in foul trouble throughout the night, was fouled attempting a layup after a steal at the point and sunk both shots before pulling in a rebound on the offensive end and putting it back up and in to give St. Peter a 39-30 lead.
Despite missing significant time due to foul trouble, Holmgren finished the night with 16 points and 11 boards while Kamm added 11 rebounds of her own in the win.
With the teams trading baskets down the stretch, the Saints were able to fend off any late rally when Emmy Remmert and Abby Maloney managed to keep offensive possessions alive several times by crashing the offensive boards and being more physical in the post.
"Their ability to rebound and even set ball screens an offense is really helpful for us," Noted Southworth.
With the victory, the Saints are now 3-2 (1-0 BSE) on the young season. They will play their next four games at home beginning Friday, Dec. 16 against Worthington with tip-off scheduled for 7:15 p.m.