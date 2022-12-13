12.15 Annika Southworth.jpg

Annika Southworth drives past a defender who reaches for the ball. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Tuesday night, the St. Peter girls basketball team played their first home game of the 2022-23 season with a physical New Prague Trojan squad serving as the opponent. Despite foul troubles to key players throughout the night, the Saints were able to pull away in the final eight minutes to earn a hard-fought 49-38 win.

12.15 Abby Maloney.jpg

Abby Maloney looks to pass out of the post to an open shooter. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
12.15 Kylie Southworth.jpg

Kylie Southworth drives past a defender into the paint before scoring on a layup. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
12.15 Maddie Kamm.jpg

Maddie Kamm passes the ball to a shooter in the left corner. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

