10.6 Abby Maloney and Kylee Horner.JPG

Abby Maloney (left) and Kylee Horner put up a wall on the block, sending back a Hutchinson attack. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

With new faces on both sides of the net and a different set of stakes, the St. Peter volleyball team hosted the Hutchinson Tigers for the first time since the two teams met in the Section 2AAA quarterfinals last season. The Saints were able to ride an impressive first-set victory and overcome a tough loss in the second set to ultimately earn the 3-1 (25-11, 21-25, 25-15, 25-22) win, reversing the result of the loss that ended their season last year.

10.6 Iris Elias.JPG

Iris Elias sends a back set to charging attacker Olivia Seys (right). (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
10.6 Riley Rubischko.JPG

Riley Rubischko gets under a serve from the Tigers to set up the Saints offense. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
10.6 Abby Maloney.JPG

Abby Maloney finesses an attack past the Tiger defender. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

