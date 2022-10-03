With new faces on both sides of the net and a different set of stakes, the St. Peter volleyball team hosted the Hutchinson Tigers for the first time since the two teams met in the Section 2AAA quarterfinals last season. The Saints were able to ride an impressive first-set victory and overcome a tough loss in the second set to ultimately earn the 3-1 (25-11, 21-25, 25-15, 25-22) win, reversing the result of the loss that ended their season last year.
"It's definitely a feeling of relief and it puts us in a good state of mind for sections," said co-captain and middle hitter Abby Maloney after the win. "The team was prepared for this match tonight."
The offenses for both team had large stretches of success all evening with power hitting making things brutally difficult for the defenses. For the Saints, that power primarily came from the big four up front led by Emmy Remmert, who recorded 10 kills while Kylee Horner and Olivia Seys each tallied nine and Maloney adding eight of her own.
"It takes a lot of pressure off of me because I know wherever I put the ball, they are going to go for it and get the kill," said St. Peter setter Iris Elias, regarding the group of hitters.
The opening set couldn't have started much better for the Saints as they jumped out to a 9-1 lead forcing a timeout from the Tigers. Hutchinson was never able to make any significant inroads in the set and ultimately ceded it to St. Peter, 25-11.
The second set was a completely different matter as the teams traded points with the attacks from both sides consistently finding holes in the defense. The first significant lead was gained by the Tigers who pulled ahead 18-15. Hutchinson was able to fend off the St. Peter rally, and tied the match 1-1 with the 25-21 win in the set.
The Saints responded to the challenge and rode a 9-2 run to take a 19-11 lead that the Tigers could not find an answer for. In the fourth set, the Tigers played like their back was against the wall and kept things tight before a small run from St. Peter built a 22-19 lead.
After Hutchinson managed to cut into the lead, Elias was given the opportunity to attack after a scramble and she took advantage of the moment, crushing the ball into a gap in the defense to put the Saints at match point.
"When we are down or we can't get into a rhythm, I look at the open spots to try to keep the defense on their toes and dump it in," Elias noted.
A service error from Hutchinson brought an end to the match as the Saints earned the win.
"I feel like we are finally getting back our full team and building towards our goals," added Maloney.
Elias finished the match with a team leading 32 assists while adding 12 digs, three service aces and three solo blocks. Remmert added to her team leading 10 kills with 28 digs on the night.
With the victory, St. Peter stands at 10-3 (7-0 BSE) on the season. There will be little time to celebrate the victory however, as the rival New Ulm Eagles will be the next opponent to visit the Saints Tuesday, Oct. 4.