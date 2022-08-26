From the moment the opening whistle sounded Thursday night in St. Peter, the Saints girls soccer team looked like they had something they wanted to prove.
The St. Peter forwards and midfield attacked Fairmont early and often, while the defense put on an incredible showing, limiting the Cardinals to four shots, only two of them on goal and when the final whistle blew, the Saints came away with the 1-0 victory.
"It's always fun starting off the season with a win," said St. Peter head coach Bre Landsteiner. "Fairmont is always a competitive and physical team and our girls held their own."
The lone goal of the game came at the 20:40 mark of the first half when winger Grace Dlouhy sent a shot to the back of the net off of a pass from midfielder Adrianna Bixby, who earned the assist.
Baylee Nygard made the start in goal for the Saints and earned the shutout victory with a pair of saves.
As a team, St. Peter recorded 29 shots, 12 of them on goal compared to the four and two that the Cardinals recorded.
"We had lots of shots tonight and now we need to work on capitalizing on those opportunities," added Landsteiner. "Our defensive line shut down Fairmont's forwards."
The victory for St. Peter gives the team a 1-0 record. The Saints will now prepare for the next game, a road matchup with New Ulm that will take place Saturday, August 27, with kickoff scheduled for 10 a.m.