Catcher Mike Nachreiner makes the throw down to first after fielding a short grounder. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Brandon Kerling positions himself to catch the ball and tag the runner on a steal attempt. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

After being held to one run in their first two playoff games, the St. Peter Saints over-35 baseball team aimed to rebound as the Alexandria Classic Clippers arrived in Veterans Park with a spot in the Class A fifth-place game on the line. After a three-run first inning, the Saints were able to continue to pull ahead and ultimately earn the 8-5 victory.

Saints pitcher Bob Elsen makes the throw to first after fielding a bunt. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Shortstop Ryan Wenner positions himself to scoop up a ground ball. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Jeremy Nachreiner reaches back to home plate to score for the Saints in fourth inning. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
