After being held to one run in their first two playoff games, the St. Peter Saints over-35 baseball team aimed to rebound as the Alexandria Classic Clippers arrived in Veterans Park with a spot in the Class A fifth-place game on the line. After a three-run first inning, the Saints were able to continue to pull ahead and ultimately earn the 8-5 victory.
The Clippers managed to put a pair of runs on the board in the top of the first inning, immediately putting the Saints on their heels, but St. Peter would respond immediately. In the bottom of the inning, Brandon Kerling brought home Ryan Wenner with a ball in play before starting pitcher Bob Elsen aided himself with a two-out, two-RBI single into the left center gap.
Alexandria tied the game in the top of the third but in the bottom of the fourth, St. Peter responded once more with a four-run inning that was capped off when Jeremy Nachreiner executed a delayed steal from third when Kerling made the jump to second, allowing Nachreiner to slide past the catcher.
The Saints added another run, their eighth of the game, in the bottom of the sixth and despite loading the bases and scoring two runs in the top of the seventh, the lead proved to much for Alexandria to overcome, resulting in the 8-5 victory for St. Peter.
The Saints will return to action Sunday but at this time site and time are undetermined but will be announced Saturday night.