With every game representing a win-or-go-home scenario, the St. Peter Saints town team made the trip up to Belle Plaine Saturday, needing back-to-back wins to advance to the state tournament. The Morristown Morries proved to be a bump in the road, as the Saints defeated them 12-2 in seven innings, and with a trip to state on the line, it was the Waterville Indians who stood in the way.
Despite matching the Indians hit for hit, the Saints couldn't match the scoring output, as they stranded 10 runners, ultimately falling to Waterville 4-0 and seeing the season come to an end.
Game 1: St. Peter Saints - 12, Morristown Morries - 2
The first game of the afternoon started with a literal bang as in the bottom of the first inning, Tyson Sowder launched a homerun ball over the fences to put St. Peter up 1-0. In the bottom of the third, Sowder added to his hot start with a two-RBI double before being brought home on a double from Austin Pinke, putting the Saints up 4-0.
While Morristown would go on to score a run in both the fourth and fifth inning, St. Peter responded with a three-run fourth and a four-run fifth, punctuated by a two-RBI homerun blast from Jovan Rodriguez.
Sam Carlson would earn the win on the mound for St. Peter, pitching the complete game in seven innings while allowing just the two runs and striking out four batters.
Game 2: Waterville Indians - 4, St. Peter Saints - 0
With a trip to the state tournament on the line, the Saints would do battle with a familiar foe, the Waterville Indians. Having beaten Waterville twice this season it was clear that St. Peter was going to have to play its best ball.
After three and a half scoreless innings, it was the Indians who drew first blood when their No. 3 hitter blasted a no-doubt homer over the left-field fence. In the bottom of the fifth, Waterville would add another run with a double followed up with by a pair of singles and in the sixth they were string together a series of hits to score two more runs and take a 4-0 lead.
The frustration for St. Peter would come in the fact that eight runners for the Saints reached scoring position but in each of those situations Waterville escaped damage do to a series of strikeouts or groundouts to second and short. Needing four runs to extend the game in the top of the ninth, St. Peter would place a pair of runners on base with one out, but the next two at-bats resulted in a flyout to center and a strikeout, bringing the season to a close.
As a team, St. Peter finished the season with a 14-15-1 record, including a 4-2 record in the postseason.