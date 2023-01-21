Friday night the St. Peter girls basketball team hosted long-time rival New Ulm in a battle of Big South East Conference leaders. With a solid defensive showing and a 31-point performance by Rhyan Holmgren, the Saints controlled the action all night, earning the 72-51 victory.
"Coming into this game, the team knew this was going to be a fight because it always is with New Ulm," said Holmgren. "But we knew we had to start strong and stay consistent with the defense because that's what we focused on in practice and we did a really good job executing it."
With the win, St. Peter is now 8-5 (4-0 BSE) on the season while the Eagles drop to 11-4 (4-2).
In the opening minutes of the game both teams traded baskets before the Saints jumped to a 17-11 lead that forced a New Ulm timeout. After an Eagle bucket, the Saints put together a 7-0 run punctuated by a three-pointer from Annika Southworth.
As New Ulm attempted to cut into the lead a pair of big-time defensive plays from Maddie Kamm and Abby Maloney, Kamm blocking a three and Maloney drawing a charge, kept the Saints ahead by double digits.
"They are a team that wants to get out and run," noted Holmgren. "When they get a rebound they are trying to push it and I thought we did a really good job of making them play halfcourt offense."
A personal 6-0 run from Holmgren paced St. Peter as the half came to a close with the Saints leading 36-22 at the break.
When the second half began it was clear that St. Peter had noted the advantage Maloney had in the paint over the smaller Eagles and despite a scoreless first half, she would get perfect inlet passes down the stretch, ultimately scoring 14 points in the second half.
"We knew she had good mismatches and they were trying to front her so she had good opportunities and did a really good job of staying strong," added Holmgren.
Every time New Ulm would cut the lead to as few as 13, the Saints would respond and the game never truly felt under threat in the final minutes.
Holmgren would finish with a game-high 31 points with Annika Southworth tacking on 18 and Maloney adding 14. Holmgren also led the way on the boards with nine rebounds while Emmy Remmert added seven in the win and Maddie Kamm led the team with six assists.
St. Peter returns to action Monday, Jan. 23 when they host the Waseca Bluejays with tipoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m.