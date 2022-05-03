The St. Peter golf team won its nine-team home invite Tuesday with a season low score of 304. The Saints haven't lost their home invite since 2015 and played well enough to lead the field again this year.
Medalist out of 54 golfers was Anthony Nicolai who fired a 34-35 (69). He carded three birdies and a team leading 12 pars.
"Anthony is playing with a lot of confidence right now and that is exciting," said Saints head coach Neil Doose.
Fifth place overall was Kaiden Brovold who posted a 39-34 (73). Kaiden also had three birdies to go along with 10 pars.
In ninth place was Korey Lager who shot a 41-38 (79). This was Korey's first competitive round in the 70's and that is a great sign early on this spring. Korey tallied a birdie and nine pars.
Blake Magelee shot a 39-44 (83) and finished in 15th place overall. Blake had two birdies and eight pars.
Marshall Nicolai's 41-46 (87) was good for 25th place and Zach Salzwedel's 43-45 (88) put him in 30th place.
St. Peter's JV also played well with seventh grader Ethan Moreau leading the way with a 45-40 (85) and a 20th place finish. Eighth grader Owen Matejcek also played well shooting a 45-42 (87) with eight pars and a 25th place finish. Riley Lager (91) Cooper DeBlieck (92) and Noah Spessard (109) rounded out the scoring today.
"It was great to have some good weather today to play some golf and the scores were very good," said Doose. "There are some quality golfers in our invite with 18 golfers shooting 80 or less."
St. Peter boys varsity golf will travel to Mankato Golf Club on Friday and followed by Rose Lake in Fairmont on Saturday while junior varsity will travel to North Links on Thursday morning.