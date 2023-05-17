...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.
Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.
Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Brown, Nicollet and Blue
Earth Counties.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Sibley, Le Sueur and
Scott Counties.
Minnesota River at Mankato affecting Nicollet and Blue Earth
Counties.
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Scott, Dakota, Carver and
Hennepin Counties.
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Scott and Carver
Counties.
Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.
...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Yellow Medicine
and Lac qui Parle Counties.
.Flooding continues for points along the Cottonwood River in
southwestern Minnesota as well as the main stem Minnesota River due
to the rainfall from last week and over the weekend. As the water
continues to move downstream, and barring any further significant
rainfall, we should see river levels steadily decrease over the next
couple of weeks. Some showers are possible along a cold front
tomorrow into Friday, however this should not cause any impacts to
current forecasts due to how quickly the showers move through and
the limited moisture to work with.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Minnesota River at New Ulm.
* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 945 AM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 801.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 945 AM CDT Wednesday was 801.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is near crest this morning. It will fall
below flood stage Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 800.0 feet.
&&
Weather Alert
Colton Abels charges a shot at the net against Waseca. (Ben Camp photos/Southernminn.com)
In a battle of the Saints, the St. Peter boys tennis team traveled to St. James aiming to defend the Big South Conference Championship. St. Peter continued to play at the extremely high level that earned the team a 16-3 record coming into the matchup and when the matches were finalized, St. Peter defended the title by a score of 6-1.
The conference title victory marks the second consecutive for the Saints after they defeated Luverne last season. St. Peter advanced to the conference title matchup after defeating the Waseca Bluejays 6-1 last Thursday.
Every match Tuesday was decided in two sets with the lone loss for St. Peter coming in doubles No. 2 where Tyson Schmitz battled in the tightest match of the day, but ultimately fell in a pair of 6-3 sets.
The Saints now begin to prepare for the MSHSL Section 2A Team Tournament which is scheduled to begin Thursday May 18 with opponents still to be announced.
St. Peter — 6, St. James — 1
Singles
No. 1: Mary Anderson (STP) defeated Andrei Rivera, 2-0 (6-2, 6-3)