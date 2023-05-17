20230517_084931.jpg

The 2023 Big South Conference Champion St. Peter Saints. (Photo Courtesy of Bob Messerli)

In a battle of the Saints, the St. Peter boys tennis team traveled to St. James aiming to defend the Big South Conference Championship. St. Peter continued to play at the extremely high level that earned the team a 16-3 record coming into the matchup and when the matches were finalized, St. Peter defended the title by a score of 6-1.

5.18 Colton Abels.jpg

Colton Abels charges a shot at the net against Waseca. (Ben Camp photos/Southernminn.com)
5.18 Tyson Schmitz.jpg

Tyson Schmitz makes a break for a ball, getting the return in play.
5.18 Luke Gilbertson.jpg

Luke Gilbertson delivers a serve.

