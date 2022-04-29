Friday night, the St. Peter softball team welcomed the Hutchinson Tigers to Jefferson Fields. Despite a consistent rainfall that plagued the entire evening, the Saints gave their all and gutted out an exciting 10-7 victory over the Tigers with aggressive baserunning proving the be the difference maker in favor of St. Peter.
"It was really good to keep the momentum after we got on base," said Saint centerfielder McKenna Van Zee. Its an amazing feeling when you can score those runners."
With the rain and wind assaulting everybody at the ballpark, the Tigers took a quick 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. St. Peter wasted little time responding when Van Zee led off the bottom of the first by getting on base and despite the next two batters being unable to advance her, Dani Johnson benefited from the Hutchinson player at first not being able to cleanly haul in the throw, keeping the two-out rally alive.
The Saints made the Tigers pay for the error immediately as Sophia Doherty crushed a two-run double into the right centerfield gap. Hutchinson didn't respond in the top of the second and when St. Peter returned to the plate, Molly Voeltz got things started when a pitch slipped inside and hit her on the leg.
Van Zee picked up her second hit a with a single into right field that advanced Voeltz to third and with two-out, the Saints once again got a clutch hit, this time from Lilly Ruffin who hit a two-run single that was just deep enough into the outfield to bring Van Zee home cleanly.
The Tigers picked up their second run in the top of the third when with two out and runners on first and third, the Saint defense lost track of an infield popup in the rain and win that landed safely in-play.
St. Peter didn't let that miscue slow down its offense though as in the bottom of the third Doherty led off with a single that slipped past the diving shortstop. Kali Erickson then cashed in Doherty from second after she was advanced with a sac bunt from Maya Pettis. After Voeltz drew a walk, Van Zee once again took care of business, this time smashing the ball through the left center gap that would go all the way to the fence to score two more runs.
"Just everyone encouraging each other is so important," noted Doherty. "If one person is down then it really just affects everyone so, we all have to keep each other up."
After a scoreless fourth inning, the Tigers cut the St. Peter lead to 7-4 with a pair of runs but the Saints responded by taking advantage of a couple of errors in the bottom inning, scoring three runs to push their lead to 10-4.
Hutchinson put together another strong inning in the top of the sixth which resulted in three runs to cut the St. Peter lead to three, but with the game on the line in the top of the seventh, the Saints sent the Tigers down 1-2-3 to secure the victory.
The Saints are currently scheduled to return to the diamond Tuesday, May 3 when they host Fairmont with first pitch scheduled for 4:30 p.m.