...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Carver, Scott and
Hennepin Counties.
Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.
Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties.
Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Brown, Blue Earth and
Nicollet Counties.
Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa
and Yellow Medicine Counties.
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 affecting Dakota,
Washington, Pierce and Goodhue Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Minnesota River At New Ulm.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 945 AM CDT Friday, the stage was 802.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 945 AM CDT Friday was 802.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 800.2 feet Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 800.0 feet.
- Flood History...No available flood history.
Anders Dixon makes a play at the net for St. Peter in his doubles No. 2 match. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
With the threat of storms on the horizon, the St. Peter boys tennis team welcomed the Fairmont Cardinals for the section 2A quarterfinal team matchup. As luck would have it, thunder rolled through the air midway through the first sets and caused a significant delay, but when the teams were able to finish the battle, it was the Saints who came out on top with a 6-1 victory to advance to the section semifinals.
The section semifinals are scheduled to take place Monday, May 23 at Gustavus Adolphus college with the Saints prepared to take on Holy Family Catholic High School at 11 a.m.