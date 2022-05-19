5.26 Tyson Schmitz.JPG

Tyson Schmitz tracks down a difficult shot at the net before placing it perfectly on the return to win the point. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

With the threat of storms on the horizon, the St. Peter boys tennis team welcomed the Fairmont Cardinals for the section 2A quarterfinal team matchup. As luck would have it, thunder rolled through the air midway through the first sets and caused a significant delay, but when the teams were able to finish the battle, it was the Saints who came out on top with a 6-1 victory to advance to the section semifinals.

Will Elias manages to track a ball that started in-play for a return near the back of the court. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Cooper Dean gets under the ball and places a drop shot in his singles No. 3 match. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

The section semifinals are scheduled to take place Monday, May 23 at Gustavus Adolphus college with the Saints prepared to take on Holy Family Catholic High School at 11 a.m.

Marty Anderson sends a serve at his opponent. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Fede Zimmermann tracks down a shot deep after a bounce in play. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

St. Peter - 6, Fairmont - 1

Singles

No. 1: Jack Hagen (FMT) defeated Marty Anderson, 2-1 (6-4, 0-6, 10-8)

No. 2: Fede Zimmermann (STP) defeated Noah Vetter, 2-0 (6-2, 6-4)

No. 3: Cooper Dean (STP) defeated Dominic Lund-May, 2-0 (6-1, 6-4)

No. 4: Colton Abels (STP) defeated Sebastian Castro, 2-0 (6-2, 6-1)

Doubles

No. 1: Will Elias/Ben Taylor (STP) defeated Olivia Ortega/Carter Quist, 2-0 (6-1, 6-1)

No. 2: Anders Dixon/Tyson Schmitz (STP) defeated Wylee Frederiksen/Oliver Thedens, 2-0 (6-2, 6-2)

No. 3: Quinn Dixon/Ezekiel Ribar (STP) defeated Anthony Stegge/Simone Castro, 2-0 (6-1, 6-0)

Colton Abels tracks down the ball for a forehand return. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Anders Dixon makes a play at the net for St. Peter in his doubles No. 2 match. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

