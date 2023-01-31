Monday night, the St. Peter wrestlers hosted the Fairmont-Martin County West Red Bulls who came into the dual as the 10th ranked team in Class AA. The Saints proved up to the task, limiting the damage in losses while earning critical fall victories to go along with a pair of forfeits, earning a 42-20 victory over the Red Bulls.
"We got some big wins and we kept our losing matches close and limiting bonus points which was big against Fairmont," said St. Peter co head coach Keith Hanson. "We got some wins where they were missing guys, but we came out and put on a gritty performance and that's all you can ask for."
Of F-MCW's six wins, only one of them earned more than a decision with a single tech fall that earned bonus points. On the other side of the equation, the Saints earned four fall victories which caused the swing in scoring that led to victory.
With two matches remaining, Kemper Ely (220) had the opportunity to secure the victory with a fall and less than a minute from the opening whistle, Ely had his opponent completely compromised, earning the fall and causing the St. Peter crowd and team to erupt in celebration.
"After Ely secured the win, he told Haadi to go out and put an exclamation point on it," noted coach Hanson.
Put an exclamation point on the night is exactly what heavyweight Haadi Ahmed did after an opening round of testing his opponent's defenses, he landed an attack to get the cover before positioning him for the fall victory and the capper on a thrilling night.
The Saints return to action Thursday, Feb. 2 when they travel to Glencoe-Silver Lake High School for a triangular also featuring New London-Spicer.
St. Peter - 42.0 Fairmont-Martin County West - 20.0
106: Pierce Rohman (FMCW) over Elijah Mercado (STPE) (Dec 10-3) 113: Maddex Faber (FMCW) over Brock Guth (STPE) (Dec 8-3) 120: Ryan Moelter (STPE) over (FMCW) (For.) 126: Charlie Born (STPE) over Evan Welcome (FMCW) (Fall 1:09) 132: Berent Kosbab (FMCW) over Deontre Torres (STPE) (Dec 10-7) 138: Nakiye Mercado (STPE) over Riley Cole (FMCW) (Dec 5-4) 145: Aden Welcome (FMCW) over Evan Walter (STPE) (Dec 3-2) 152: Harold Born (STPE) over Cooper Steuber (FMCW) (Dec 3-0) 160: Carver Rohman (FMCW) over Joseph Connor (STPE) (TF 20-4 0:00) 170: Gage Cyphers (FMCW) over Taylen Travaille (STPE) (Dec 8-3) 182: Cole Filand (STPE) over Josiah Brakenhoff (FMCW) (Fall 1:20) 195: Leighton Robb (STPE) over (FMCW) (For.) 220: Kemper Ely (STPE) over Ivan Martin (FMCW) (Fall 0:47) 285: Haadi Ahmed (STPE) over Colby Schwichtenberg (FMCW) (Fall 3:45)