2.2 Charlie Born.jpg

Charlie Born keeps his opponent's arm locked behind his back as he positions him for the fall victory. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Monday night, the St. Peter wrestlers hosted the Fairmont-Martin County West Red Bulls who came into the dual as the 10th ranked team in Class AA. The Saints proved up to the task, limiting the damage in losses while earning critical fall victories to go along with a pair of forfeits, earning a 42-20 victory over the Red Bulls.

2.2 Cole Filand.jpg

Cole Filand pushes for the final few inches to earn the fall. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
2.2 Harold Born.jpg

Harold Born catches the leg of his opponent before taking him to the mat. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments