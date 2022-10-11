Having secured the No. 3 seed in the Section 2AA girls soccer playoffs, the St. Peter Saints earned the opportunity to host their section quarterfinal matchup with the Marshall Tigers. Having won a home contest against the Tigers while earning a draw on the road during the regular season, the Saints took no chances and dominated the action from the opening kickoff to win 3-0.
"It's always nice to see the hard work and effort from practices and watching film pay off," said senior midfielder Natalie Petersen.
"We played really well and as a team with a lot of energy," added St. Peter head coach Bre Landsteiner. "The only thing moving forward is that we just need to be anticipating the ball a little better."
With a strong wind backing the offense in the first half, the St. Peter attack kept the action primarily on the Marshall end and just over 10-minutes into the match, Petersen was able to use her head to redirect the ball in the Tiger's box for the go-ahead goal.
"I was very relieved to put the team ahead and just hoped I wouldn't waste the beautiful ball that Adrianna [Bixby] gave me a chance with," noted Petersen.
After maintaining control throughout the first half, senior Adrianna Bixby created a lot of space for herself which caused the Marshall defenders to crash in on her. Bixby took advantage of the situation when she saw sophomore Paige Winkelmann streaking uncontested along the right side and made a perfect pass. Winkelmann dribbled the ball twice as the Tiger keeper came out of the net to challenge the shot and as the moment of truth arrive, Winkelmann smashed the ball past the keeper's right side into the open net to put St. Peter up 2-0.
After the halftime break, the Saints faced a new challenge of playing into the wind, a challenge that Adrianna Bixby embraced as she navigated the midfield and helped to keep control with shorter passes and a focus on ball protection.
"I knew with the wind we'd have to maintain control of the ball even more so it was a mindset to stay calm and keep ourselves together," stated Bixby.
By maintaining ball control despite the disadvantage of the wind, Marshall was kept off-balance and limited in attempts throughout the second half. The third and final goal came off the foot of Bixby who took control of an intercepted pass before burying a shot into the lower right corner past a diving keeper.
With the win, St. Peter has advanced to the Section 2AA semi-finals where the team will face off against the second-seeded Mankato West Scarlets at the Caswell North Soccer Complex. The match is scheduled to take place Thursday, Oct. 13 with kickoff planned for 7 p.m.
"Tonight is for celebrating and then tomorrow, we get back to work and coming out with the mentality that its win or lose every time out," said coach Landsteiner. "Hopefully that furious drive to not want to lose will continue to show itself with this team."