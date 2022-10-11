10.13 Adrianna Bixby.JPG

Adrianna Bixby Streaks to the goal after getting past the final Tiger defender. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Having secured the No. 3 seed in the Section 2AA girls soccer playoffs, the St. Peter Saints earned the opportunity to host their section quarterfinal matchup with the Marshall Tigers. Having won a home contest against the Tigers while earning a draw on the road during the regular season, the Saints took no chances and dominated the action from the opening kickoff to win 3-0.

10.13 Natalie Petersen.JPG

Natalie Petersen kicks a ball over to a teammate in the midfield. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
10.13 Baylee Nygard.JPG

Keeper Baylee Nygard challenges a Marshall wing and scoops up the ball, eliminating the attempt. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
10.13 Piper Ruble.JPG

Piper Ruble kicks the ball back into the Tiger zone after a failed clear attempt. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments