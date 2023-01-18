1.19 Nakiye Mercado.jpg

After getting his foe to their back, Nakiye Mercado cuts out their support to earn the fall. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Three days removed from securing a program-best second place finish in the Big South Conference Tournament as a team, the St. Peter wrestlers returned home Tuesday night for a conference dual against the Waseca Bluejays. Any lingering doubts about the team's place in the conference were soundly eliminated as the Saints dominated the action winning all but three matches in the dual while limiting the losses to simple decisions, earning the 66-9 win.

1.19 Ryan Moelter.jpg

Ryan Moelter uses his position to begin to turn his opponent over and earn the fall victory. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
1.19 Leighton Robb.jpg

In a rematch of the Big South Championship at 195, Leighton Robb gets Payton Garza into the air before earning the fall victory. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

