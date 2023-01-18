...Winter Storm tonight into Thursday......
...Heavy Snow Likely...
.Snow will begin to push north over the Interstate 90 corridor in
southern Minnesota this evening, spreading northeast overnight
through Thursday morning. The snow is likely to be heaviest
overnight, with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour possible at times
across southern Minnesota through western Wisconsin. 5 to 8
inches are likely in the Winter Storm Warning, with lesser amounts
expected in the Winter Weather Advisory. Northeast winds will
turn more northerly on Thursday. Wind gusts between 20 to 25 mph
are possible. Some minor blowing snow is possible along the
Interstate 90 corridor, but it is not expected to be a
significant impact with this event. The snow will gradually end
from southwest to northeast on Thursday.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS
EVENING TO 3 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
1 of 3
Ryan Moelter uses his position to begin to turn his opponent over and earn the fall victory. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Three days removed from securing a program-best second place finish in the Big South Conference Tournament as a team, the St. Peter wrestlers returned home Tuesday night for a conference dual against the Waseca Bluejays. Any lingering doubts about the team's place in the conference were soundly eliminated as the Saints dominated the action winning all but three matches in the dual while limiting the losses to simple decisions, earning the 66-9 win.
"The connection on this team is great," said conference champion Leighton Robb after the victory. "Its' because we all working our butts off in practice and it certainly shown for us. It's a very impressive thing to be around everyday."
The first five matches for St. Peter saw the Saints wrestlers earn fall victories with a smattering of forfeits in between but the most anticipated matchup coming into the night was undoubtedly the rematch between Robb and Waseca's Payton Garza who competed in the conference title match Saturday.
In that battle Robb won the match with a 3-1 decision, but Tuesday night was a different story as Robb went on the attack from the word go and late in the third round was able to finally catch the slippery Garza in a bad spot and earn the fall.
"Honestly, Saturday I wasn't really feeling myself and felt really slow but today I got a good warm up then and I was feeling ready to go," said Robb. "After some different shots in practice yesterday I was kind of ready for ready for a faster style."
With the win in the books, the Saints are scheduled to return to the mat Thursday, Jan. 19 when they host Fairmont-Martin County West and Mound-Westonka with matches scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.
St. Peter (STPE) - 66.0, Waseca (WASE) - 9.0
106: Elijah Mercado (STPE) over (WASE) (For.) 113: Brock Guth (STPE) over Elijah Biehn (WASE) (Fall 1:18) 120: Ryan Moelter (STPE) over Jacob Knutson (WASE) (Fall 0:51) 126: Charlie Born (STPE) over Peyton Sommers (WASE) (Fall 1:00) 132: Deontre Torres (STPE) over (WASE) (For.) 138: Nakiye Mercado (STPE) over Slade Barnett (WASE) (Fall 1:15) 145: Evan Walter (STPE) over Jacob Root (WASE) (Fall 0:32) 152: Harold Born (STPE) over (WASE) (For.) 160: Taylen Travaille (STPE) over (WASE) (For.) 170: Christian Rodriguez (WASE) over Joseph Connor (STPE) (Dec 9-3) 182: Cole Filand (STPE) over Carter Ellis (WASE) (Fall 3:23) 195: Leighton Robb (STPE) over Payton Garza (WASE) (Fall 5:26) 220: Matthew Veroeven (WASE) over Kemper Ely (STPE) (Dec 5-3) 285: Jenaro Delgado (WASE) over Haadi Ahmed (STPE) (Dec 5-4)