Tuesday evening, the St. Peter swim and dive team made the trip to Faribault to do battle with the Falcons.
A Saints squad, with high aspirations for the year, built a large lead, which allowed them to run the final three events exhibition on the way to a 90-87 win in the varsity competition, while the junior varsity squad put together a 55-34 win.
In the 200-yard freestyle race, Hannah Denzer, returning state meet qualifier, cruised to a first-place finish with a time of 2:07.37, over a full 14 seconds ahead of second place.
The trio of Anna Boomgaarden (2:41.74), Adela Madson (2:44.72) and Maya Pettis (2:54.59) earned the 1-2-3 finish in the 200 individual medley. In the 50-yard freestyle race, Sarah Coe earned the victory with a time of 27.54 in a tight battle which saw her win by eight-hundredths of a second.
Boombaarden (1:13.49) was joined by Paige Wachal (1:14.99) and Trista Landsom (1:18.96) in the 100 butterfly to once again earn the clean sweep.
Denzer, competing in her second state qualifying event from last year, set herself apart in the 500-yard freestyle race where she finished first with a time of 5:27.30, over a full minute ahead of the field.
In the 200 freestyle relay race, the team of Landsom, Eve Zimmerman, Coe and Denzer combined to finish first with a time of 1:53.74 and with the victory as a team well in hand, the St. Peter simmers chose to race as exhibition.
St. Peter returns to the waters Tuesday, Sep. 6 when the team travels to New Prague to dual the Trojans.