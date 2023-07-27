8.3 Sam Carlson.JPG

Sam Carlson delivers a pitch on the way to earning the complete-game win. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Wednesday night, the St. Peter Saints opened postseason play with a road matchup against the Arlington A's in the first round of the River Valley League West Tournament. A dominant defensive performance, anchored by a complete game gem from Sam Carlson, combined with an all-around good night on offense to propel St. Peter to an 8-1 victory.

8.3 Jovan Rodriguez.JPG

Jovan Rodriguez makes a running throw to first from third for an out. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
8.3 Tyson Sowder.JPG

A scary moment occurred as Tyson Sowder was hit by a wild pitch. Fortunately his helmet did its job and protected him as he was unaffected. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
8.3 Hunter Wilmes.JPG

Hunter Wilmes blasts an RBI single into left centerfield. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
  

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments