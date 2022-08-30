The St Peter Saints cross country team competed in the Fairmont Early Bird Meet, a 10-team invitational meet, to open the 2022 season. The girls team earned a fourth-place finish, while the boys placed sixth.
Girls
The St. Peter girls team was paced by senior Hadley Stuehrenberg who finished eighth overall with a time of 17:34. Freshman Robin Hibscher (19:05) and sophomore Mackenzie Steinborn (19:14) finished 20th and 21st for the Saints while senior Hailey Looft (23:01) claimed 43rd. Freshman Octavia Fuller wrapped up competition for St. Peter with a time of 26.34.
The Middle school race saw Lucia Penner earn the victory with a time of 8:27 in the 2000m race. Grace Penner (8:32) finished third while Maria Wills (8:57) finished ninth with Kendra Johnson (9:55) rounded out the competition finishing 21st.
Boys
The team was paced by freshman Alex Bur who had a good start to his first year of cross country with a finish of 19th and a time of 15:21 Callum Harmes was close behind with a time of 15:28 for a place of 21st. Luke banks and Logan Bock paced each other and finished close together with times of 16:40 and 16:47. Corbin Herron rounded out the top five scorers with a time of 17:20. Other runners were Ezekiel Ribar 18:23, Lathe Bly 18:27, John Kennedy 19:29, Evan Embacher 19:49, Anthony Coe 21:31, John Schueler 21:57, Daniel Zhang 22:47, Tobias Twait, 23:57, Sam Stuewe 30:00.
In the middle school race, the team finished second and Jentzen Franklin finished eighth covering the 2000 meter course in a time of 8:34. Other runners competing were Laird Bly 8:48, Tim Culuris 8:54, Kasey Johnson 9:09, Sam Gilbert 9:26, Zeb Davis 9:33, Jayden Sherfield 11:08 and Lewis Nowell 15:53.
The Saints will return to action with their lone home meet of the year which will take place Thursday, Sep. 1, at Community Spirit Park starting at 4:30 p.m.