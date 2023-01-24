Monday night the St. Peter girls basketball team hosted the Waseca Bluejays in a Big South East conference matchup featuring two of the top teams in the subconference. The Saints put together an effective strategy to limit all-conference center Kloe Wadd while hitting their outside shots, ultimately earning the 69-49 victory.
"It was a game of runs," said St. Peter head coach Bob Southworth. "Early in the game we couldn't really get anything going on offense before we kind of exploded for some points."
With the win, the Saints are now 9-5 (4-0 BSE) on the year while the Bluejays fall to 9-4 (2-2 BSE).
St. Peter's defensive strategy on Wadd defined the early success for the Saints with sophomore Emmy Remmert guarding the dominant center while getting help-side defense, often from Rhyan Holmgren, which didn't allow Wadd to get into a rhythm.
"She [Remmert] battled her tail off tonight and we told her we wanted to her to stick to her [Wadd] and never leave her," said Southworth. "Kloe is really good at sealing you when the ball gets reversed."
With just under ten-minutes to go in the half, the Saints held onto a narrow 18-16 lead before the first of their big runs came together. The 15-6 run to end the half featured a huge putback from Abby Maloney off a missed free throw as well as a pair of back-to-back blocks from Holmgren and was capped off by a buzzer beating three-pointer from Holmgren that sent the gymnasium into a frenzy.
In the second half, Waseca would cut the lead to as few as eight points early, forcing a timeout from St. Peter, but eighth grader Kylie Southworth found a rhythm from outside the arc, hitting a trio of threes to once again put the Saints up for good.
Holmgren finished the game as the leading scorer with 24 points while Annika Southworth added 16 in the victory.
St. Peter returns to the hardwood Thursday, Jan. 26 when the team hosts the Belle Plaine Tigers with tip-off scheduled for 7:15 p.m.