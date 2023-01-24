2.2 Rhyan Holmgren.jpg

Rhyan Holmgren bounces off a defender in the post. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Monday night the St. Peter girls basketball team hosted the Waseca Bluejays in a Big South East conference matchup featuring two of the top teams in the subconference. The Saints put together an effective strategy to limit all-conference center Kloe Wadd while hitting their outside shots, ultimately earning the 69-49 victory.

2.2 Emmy Remmert.jpg

Emmy Remmert goes to the hoop through contact. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
2.2 Abby Maloney.jpg

Abby Maloney drives through the lane for a layup. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments