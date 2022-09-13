With a pair of 7-0 victories Monday and Tuesday, the St. Peter girls tennis team continued to build on a strong start to the 2022 season. By sweeping New Ulm and Faribault, the Saints improved to 12-0 as they approach the final stretch of the regular season.
"We're playing well enough to beat the teams we need to and we are experienced enough to beat some of the tougher teams on our schedule," said Saints head coach Aaron Rothenberger. "There are certain players that are playing at a higher level who have played varsity since eighth or ninth grade and some that are new to varsity this year who have shown a lot."
The Saints didn't drop a single set in any of the 14 matches over the two-day stretch with the team continuing to experiment with additional lineups. Against Faribault, the doubles No. 1 team of Amelia Hildebrandt and Macy Weller earned the 2-0 (6-0, 6-0) clean sweep as the duo continued to build experience playing side-by-side.
"I think me and Macy are getting better at playing doubles together and the rest of the team have all been getting better," said Hildebrandt. "I'm just getting used to having two people on the court and avoiding the net player on attacks while working on my net game."
"I'm personally playing really well right now, an improvement over last year for sure," added Weller. "Right now we have to make sure we aren't getting too cocky with how we play and staying in the right mindset."
Regarding Hildebrandt playing more doubles, Rothenberger said, "She's played singles since pretty much seventh grade and we slowly acclimated her to it over the last couple years to get her experience and this year we tried a couple of things at the start of the season."
By having Hildebrandt compete in doubles, it has provided others with opportunities to take a step forward in singles including Annika Southworth, Rhyan Holmgren and Maddie Kamm.
"The big question we had was 'can Rhyan handle two singles and Maddie handle three singles?' and we bumped them up and they did even better than we'd imagined," noted Rothenberger.
Regarding Holmgren, Rothenberger continued, "The biggest thing is how high of a level Rhyan is playing in singles as she isn't only improving her game, she is outright destroying her opponents."
He also spoke regarding the improvements of Zetta Haugen and Nora Whipps and the major role the are both playing in the teams success this season.
St. Peter will return to action Thursday, Sep. 15 with a trip to take on River Valley.
St. Peter - 7, New Ulm - 0
Singles
No. 1: Annika Southworth (STP) defeated Lydia King, 2-0 (6-1, 6-1)
No. 2: Amelia Hildebrandt (STP) defeated Calyn Glaser, 2-0 (6-1, 6-0)
No. 3: Zetta Haugen (STP) defeated Lana Braun, 2-0 (6-3, 6-1)
No. 4: Kylie Southworth (STP) defeated Joc Pettersen, 2-0 (6-0, 6-3)
Doubles
No. 1: Rhyan Holmgren/Maddie Kamm (STP) defeated Katie Wilker/Evie Sellner, 2-0 (6-0, 6-0)
No. 2: Macy Weller/Raina Roemhildt (STP) defeated Kate Frauenholtz/Karson Schmid, 2-0 (6-0, 6-0)
No. 3: Kali Erickson/Nora Whipps (STP) defeated Claire Brown/Emily Pearson, 2-0 (6-1, 6-0)
St. Peter - 7, Faribault - 0
Singles
No. 1: Annika Southworth (STP) defeated Stacie Petricka, 2-0 (6-2, 6-1)
No. 2: Rhyan Holmgren (STP) defeated Lindsay Rauenhorst, 2-0 (6-0, 6-1)
No. 3: Maddie Kamm (STP) defeated Leah Nowaczewski, 2-0 (6-0, 6-0)
No. 4: Zetta Haugen (STP) defeated Gabbie Temple, 2-0 (6-0, 6-1)
Doubles
No. 1: Amelia Hildebrandt/Macy Weller (STP) defeated Hailey Reuvers/Grace Brazil, 2-0 (6-0, 6-0)
No. 2: Raina Roemhildt/Nora Whipps (STP) defeated Anika Sterling/Whitney Huberty, 2-0 (6-0, 6-0)
No. 3: Desi Willaert/Heidi Weber (STP) defeated Beata Chrstianson/Bella Anderson, 2-0 (6-1, 6-1)