9.15 Rhyan Holmgren.JPG

Rhayn Holmgren winds up for a backhand smash. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

With a pair of 7-0 victories Monday and Tuesday, the St. Peter girls tennis team continued to build on a strong start to the 2022 season. By sweeping New Ulm and Faribault, the Saints improved to 12-0 as they approach the final stretch of the regular season.

9.15 Macy Weller and Amelia Hildebrandt.JPG

Macy Weller (left) and Amelia Hildebrandt celebrate taking a game against their opponents. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.15 Raina Roemhildt and Nora Whipps.JPG

Raina Roemhildt (left) and Nora Whipps returning a serve in their doubles No. 2 match. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments