IMG_3875.jpg

Jaeger sets the wedge for her start for the 50 Free. (Photo Courtesy of Mary Lager)

The Saints Swimming and Diving Team placed sixth at the Section 1A True Team Meet held Saturday, October 15th in New Prague.

IMG_3884.jpg

Boomgaarden diving into the pool in the B-400FR. (Photo Courtesy of Mary Lager)
IMG_3875.1

Amista Weaver in the D-400 Free Relay (Photo Courtesy of Mary Lager)

Recommended for you

Load comments