The Saints Swimming and Diving Team placed sixth at the Section 1A True Team Meet held Saturday, October 15th in New Prague.
School, Place, Score
New Prague, 1st, 1,433
Mankato East, 2nd, 1,258
Mankato West, 3rd, 1,256.5
Austin, 4th, 1,068
Winona/Cotter, 5th, 999.5
Saint Peter, 6th, 888.5
Faribault, 7th, 454.5
Tri-City United, 8th, 388
(Albert Lea and Red Wing declined to participate)
Teams love this meet because every person in every event scores points. This makes every heat exciting and meaningful. It is not just about the winners. Team’s number 2-3 and 4 swimmers or divers can really impact the outcome of the meet. With eight teams scoring for individual events, scoring starts at 32 points.
Points are worth double in relays so it is important to fill all A-B-C-D relays. Some of the smaller teams don’t have enough athletes to go four deep. However, St. Peter was able to fill all of their relays.
“This meet can be crazy! Last year we took third with 1,262 points, with only a 2-point difference to East’s 1,260 in fourth. This year East upset Mankato West with just a 1.5-point margin,” said Saints Coach Mary Lager.
Diving was held in the morning and St. Peter divers took seventh, 14th and 17th. All three divers had their best score of the season as Laura Klatt tallied 323.05, Cadence Tish scored 276.55 and Addison Landsom had a personal record of 257.10. The diving event added 61 points to the team score.
Saints A-B-C-D Medley Relays brought in 110 points. The B-C-D relays moved up eight places finishing 16th , 22nd , and 25th . The A relay team took 12th at 2:11.57 with Trisa Landsom, Maya Pettis, Anna Boomgaarden, and Addison Jaeger.
In the 200 Freestyle, Hannah Denzer Place second at 1:59.90. 21st was Ashlyn Loula 2:29.90 Jesse Fast and Deszrae Jandert finishing side-by-side in 23rd and 24th with lifetime bests. Fast dropped three seconds clocking 2:33.38 to out touch Jandert at 2:33.61, who chopped off eight seconds.
The 200 IM was an exciting race with all SPHS swimmers dropping time to place higher. Anna Boomgaarden moved up five places to get a True Team Medal with a time of 2:33.32m finishing in seventh place.
Adela Madson cut six seconds to place eighth with a personal record of 2:33.81. Izzy Johnson's 16th-place finished chopped off seconds for a PR of 2:39.10. Maya Pettis moved up to 20th with her best swim this year at 2:45.21.
The 50 Freestyle was fast with Austin’s Olivia Walsh taking first at 24.89. Saints Sarah Coe placed 11th at 27.21 and Eve Zimmerman finished 14th (27.49). Clocking Lifetime Bests Jaeger were 30.26 and Lydia Yost 31.65 who finished 26th and 27th .
Saints filled the 100 Butterfly event with top freestylists Coe, Zimmerman and Landsom to fill the lineup. Boomgaarden took seventh, clocking a time of 1:08.43. Zimmerman swam a 1:13.94 good for 13th. Coe came in 19th at 1:16.43 followed by Trista Landsom who tied for 20th at 1:16.83. Paige Wachal was the top finisher for STP in the 100 Freestyle at 1:01.63 in 15th Place. Yost dropped 2 seconds of a PR of 1:11.36 at 24th. Sophia Ruffing was 27th clocking 1:15.43. The Saints had one scratch due to illness.
Hannah Denzer had the only first-place finish for St. Peter in the 500 Freestyle. Clocking a 5:26.14 she finished 13 seconds ahead of her closest competitor Johnson had her fastest swim this year at 6:09.59 placing 14th. In 24th was Ashlyn Loula at 6:52.60 and Jesse Fast placed 26th with a seven second drop for a lifetime best of 7:07.25.
The team of Wachal, Zimmerman, Coe and Denzer placed fifth in the 200 Free Relay with a 1:49.37. The B relay was 17th with Jandert, Pettis, Loula, Jaeger. C-Relay team of Amista Weaver, Ruffing, Annika Stone and Fast placed 26th. In 29th was the D-Relay team of Chloe Yauger, Shaley Zarbano, Neveah Swanson and Yost.
Adela Madson jumped up seven places to medal in the 100 Backstroke with her lifetime best performance of 1:09.88. Trista Landsom was 12th at 1:12.22. Jandert was 20th with a PR of 1:17.29. Grace Timm also had a PR at 1:24.13 placing 26th.
In the 100 Breaststroke Maya Pettis climbed up six places to take 16th with her time of 1:22.65. Paige Wachal clocked 1:25.94 for 23rd . Sophia Ruffing was 27th with her time of 1:34.20 and the Saints had one scratch due to illness.
The A-400 Free Relay team of Coe, Zimmerman, Landsom and Denzer took fifth with a time of 4:00.60. B-Team 4:28.53 was 13th with Boomgaarden, Loula, Madson and Johnson. D-relay was 23rd with Weaver, Swanson, Stone and Tim. In 24th was the C-relay of Jaeger, Zarbano, Fast and Yauger.
“I am very pleased with how our team competed in this meet. Finishing sixth out of eight schools is very good for our team.” We have really been pushing the girls this season and they are very tired right now. We hope to peak in the next 2-3 weeks as we prepare for the Section 1-A Swim Meet.” said Coach Lager.