The injury ravaged and sickness depleted St. Peter gymnastics team continued to fight through the challenges placed in front of them Monday night when they traveled to neighboring Waseca for a meet against the host Bluejays. Despite several top-notch performances, the Saints couldn't overcome Waseca, falling by a score of 124.125-119.250.
Cadence Tish led the Saints in all-around scoring with 32.725 points to finish second overall. Her top individual score came in the vault where she finished second overall with a total of 8.550.
Addison Landsom followed immediately behind Tish finishing third all-around with a score of 32.250. She led all competitors in scoring on the uneven bars with a total score of 8.100.
Vivian Hendrickson (27.775) and Maya VanGrootheest (26.500) both competed in every event for St. Peter as well. Hendrickson posted a top-four finish in the balance beam with a 7.500 while VanGrootheest had a high on the night of 7.800 in the vault.
In the junior varsity competition, the Bluejays once again topped the Saints by a score of 100.600. St. Peter was led by Danely Bocanegra who finished with an all-around score of 24.850 that was powered by a 7.650 in the vault.
St. Peter returns to action Friday, Feb. 10 when the team hosts Worthington at the Lund Center on the campus of Gustavus Adolphus College.