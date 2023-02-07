2.9 Vivian Hendrickson.jpg

Vivian Hendrickson plants her hands as she begins a twist on the vault. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

The injury ravaged and sickness depleted St. Peter gymnastics team continued to fight through the challenges placed in front of them Monday night when they traveled to neighboring Waseca for a meet against the host Bluejays. Despite several top-notch performances, the Saints couldn't overcome Waseca, falling by a score of 124.125-119.250.

2.9 Cadence Tish.jpg

Cadence Tish focuses on the balance beam as she does a front flip. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
2.9 Addison Landsom.jpg

Addison Landsom twirls through the air as she competes in the vault. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
2.9 Maya VanGrootheest.jpg

Maya VanGrootheest gathers after completing a run during her floor routine. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments