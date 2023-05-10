With the threat of thunderstorms surrounding Tuesday night's matchup between St. Peter and Waseca, a sense of urgency permeated the air with the fear of the game being potentially called or delayed at any time. Despite the concerns, the storms skirted to the south of town and the brisk game ended in less than two hours with the Saints earning the season sweep over the Bluejays with a 3-2 victory.
With the win, St. Peter improves to 4-6 (3-4 BSC) while Waseca falls to 5-5 (2-4 BSC).
Kaeden Guida pitched the complete game for St. Peter, allowing two runs while striking out 10 batters and allowing five hits in seven innings.
"I'd say we are getting there," Guiden said of the team's mindset. "We've had some bumps along the way but I feel like we are finding our groove in terms of defense, hitting and people being comfortable where they need to be."
Waseca struck quickly in the game as Kedrick Volkmann drew a leadoff walk before being advanced on a groundout to third. Tyson Reger and Payton Garza hit back-to-back singles with Garza's bringing Volkmann home.
A fielder's choice allowed the Bluejays to score a second run and take the early 2-0 lead, but that would prove to be the last legitimate scoring threat they would create.
In the bottom of the first, Drew Simonette reached on a single and Kaeden Guida benefitted from an error in right field that allowed Simonette to score and cut the Waseca lead in half.
In the bottom of the third, Nakiye Mercado reached on a strikeout in the dirt that couldn't be controlled. That would prove critical as he he stole second before being advanced on a single from Matias Anderson.
During the next at-bat, a passed ball allowed Mercado to attempt to score from third and his quick jump allowed him to tie the game by sliding safely into home ahead of the tag.
A single baserunner reached in the fourth and fifth innings and in the bottom of the sixth, a dreaded leadoff walk drawn by Sam Moelter get the ball rolling for the Saints. Moelter worked all the way back from 2-1 to draw the walk and Simonette advanced him to second easily with a perfectly placed sacrifice bunt along the third-base line.
Guida advanced Moelter to third with a groundout to to second that left the defense with only one option for the out and Tate Olson stepped to the plate with the go-ahead runner at third and two out.
Looking for a pitch in the zone, Olson got ahead 3-0 in the count, but despite the count, he was given the go ahead in the event of a good pitch. A good pitch is exactly what he got as a grooved fastball in the middle of the plate caused Olson to swing, hitting the ball straight through the middle to plate the go ahead run.
"For me, I always want to jump on the first pitch if its there, but I got ahead 3-0 in the count and coach said to go at if it was there," said Olson. "It's a great feeling, especially when you have hit a couple balls hard but right at people."
In the top of the seventh, St. Peter took care of business as Guida mowed down the first two hitters, notching his ninth and 10th strikeouts of the game, before a groundout to second secured the win.
"I was felling good," said Guida. "I knew that if they put the ball in play my defense was going to do their job and so I had to just throw strikes."
St. Peter will return to action Friday, May 12 when the team hosts Worthington in a doubleheader with game one scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.